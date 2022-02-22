Transcript: The 11th Hour, 2/21/22

Summary

Ukraine called for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council Monday night after Russian President Putin ordered the deployment of "peacekeepers" into two Russian-backed separatist regions of Eastern Ukraine. It comes hours after Putin formally recognized both areas as independent. President Biden signed an executive order imposing limited economic sanctions on those two separatist regions.

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: He has every intention of making a decision this month. He is on track to do so that will mean he will have chosen a nominee faster than any democratic president in decades. And obviously, he`s somebody who has to as leader of the free world and President of the United States conduct business on a number of fronts at the same time.

CHRIS JANSING, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, once again, I`m Chris Jansing. Day 398 of the Biden administration. Tonight, tensions are sky high, as Moscow moves ever closer to setting off a war that Joe Biden and U.S. allies have spent weeks trying to prevent.

Several hours ago Vladimir Putin signed a decree ordering troops into two Russian backed separatists regions in eastern Ukraine, where the Russian military has had a presence since 2014. And he`s calling these forces quote, peacekeepers.

Putin issued the order after formally recognizing both areas as being independent Republic`s and after giving a nearly hour long rambling speech in which he wrongly insisted Ukraine had historically always been part of Russia.

Putin`s address also raised fears about the possibility of a wider military campaign in the region. NBC News Chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel is in Ukraine tonight.

RICHARD ENGEL, NBC NEWS CHIEF FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): From his desk in Moscow, President Vladimir Putin tonight further divided Ukraine by carving off a piece for two of his allies. He recognized the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk, two Russian speaking enclaves which had been ruled by pro-Russian forces for eight years. Russia already has several 1,000 troops there.

Ukraine is not just a neighbor of Putin said, it is an integral part of our history, culture and spiritual space. The leaders of the two breakaway enclaves later appeared socially distanced at desks next to him.

Putin saying they`d asked him to intervene, and that Russia could not sit back and watch what he called a genocide by the Ukrainian government against the regions.

Putin now ordering more Russian troops to go into those areas as peacekeepers and delivering this warning to the Ukrainian government. Stop combat activity, he said, otherwise the responsibility for continuing the bloodshed will lay on the shoulders of the Ukrainian regime.

The Ukrainian government has not been carrying out a genocide. But wars can be launched by lies.

Russia today claimed Ukraine has begun directly attacking Russian territory. It offered no proof except for what looked like a shack Russia says was targeted by Ukrainian forces.

In the trenches over the past 48 hours, we have seen absolutely no evidence that Ukrainian troops are in the midst of an offensive against Russia, or are preparing for one.

Chris, this move was widely anticipated. U.S. officials had said that Putin would do exactly what he just did. But calling him out didn`t stop him from doing it. In many ways what Putin did tonight was take a middle ground, Russia took over an area that it already controls, which is far less than Russia has the capacity to do right now with all of its forces around this country. But was this just Putin`s first bite. Chris.

JANSING: Thank you, Richard Engel. And in what was the middle of the night in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed his nation calling Russia`s move a violation of Ukraine`s sovereignty and territorial integrity, saying Ukraine will give up nothing to no one.

Ukraine it also called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, which got underway about two hours ago.

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD, U.S. AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED STATES: In essence, Putin wants the world to travel back in time to time before the United Nations, to a time when empires ruled the world. But the rest of the world has moved forward. It is not 1919. It is 2022.

The United Nations was founded on the principle of decolonization, not recolonization. And we believe the vast majority of UN member states and the UN Security Council are committed to moving forward not going back in time. The consequences of Russia`s actions will be dire across Ukraine, across Europe and across the globe.

JANSING: As for the White House response, the President today signed an executive order imposing limited economic sanctions on those two regions of Ukraine that the Kremlin unilaterally today declared independent.

Earlier this evening, a member of Biden`s national security team said the administration is about to go a step further.

JONATHAN FINER, DEPUTY NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR: We will continue to assess what Russia does overnight we`re going to be imposing significant sanctions on Russia tomorrow.

JANSING: Tonight, there are questions about ongoing diplomatic negotiations to try to defuse this crisis. Secretary of State Antony Blinken have agreed to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday, if there is no Russian invasion.

So far the U.S. has not officially referred to Russia`s latest move as an invasion. But many foreign policy experts insist it is. Late tonight the State Department called it a major escalation.

Now over the weekend, France tried to broker a meeting between Biden and Putin again, no concrete plans materialized. And the White House has again said that meeting could only take place if Russia does not invade Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is sending a stark warning to the UN about alleged atrocities that could occur if and when Russia carries out an invasion of Ukraine. NBC News has confirmed reports that quote, the U.S. has warned the United Nations that it believes Russia has plans to kill a large number of critics, dissidents and vulnerable populations in Ukraine or send them to camps.

The Kremlin is denying that report calling the allegation quote, absolute fiction.

With that, let`s bring in our leadoff guests on this Monday night. Geoff Bennett, Chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour and an MSNBC political contributor, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor. He`s also the United States Institute of Peace vice president for Russia and Europe, and retired four star U.S. Army General Barry McCaffrey, a decorated combat veteran of Vietnam and a form of battle -- former battlefield commander in the Persian Gulf. He is a former cabinet member and former member of the National Security Council. Good to see all of you here.

Ambassador Taylor, what do we need to understand about Putin`s focus on these two separatists areas in eastern Ukraine? And how do today`s moves play into his overall strategy?

WILLIAMS TAYLOR, FMR. U.S. AMBASSADOR TO UKRAINE: Chris, his overall strategy is to dominate Ukraine. That`s been clear that he`s been taking steps in various directions. So far he`s failed. He`s failed in the so called Minsk attempt, the Minsk agreements. He`s now taken another approach.

This approach, Chris, let`s be clear, this is an invasion. President Biden was very clear about what constitutes an invasion. And it`s when a soldier or a tank, or a missile or an aircraft goes across the border into sovereign territory of Ukraine, and that`s what`s happened. President Putin has moved troops into Donbas, his regular army forces. This is an invasion.

JANSING: Is that what you see here? General McCaffrey?

GEN. BARRY MCCAFFREY, U.S. ARMY (RET.): Oh, no question. Look, you know, at the end of the day of Putin, for a variety of reasons, primarily to integrate Ukraine back into Mother Russia is determined to dominate this land.

Today`s announcement, farcical fabrication of political and legal reasoning is going to end up was so called peacekeeping forces, which I would be unsurprised if they don`t grab the remainder of those two provinces. That`s where the majority of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are. We should expect to see intense combat, if that turns out to be the case.

So I think NATO has been brought together quite nicely by Secretary Blinken and the president. The world is aware of what`s going on. But Putin is a thug. He murdered his opponents abroad and domestically. He`s invaded Crimea, eastern Ukraine, Syria, Georgia. He`s a danger to European community.

JANSING: So here`s what former U.S. ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul said about Putin`s thinking, take a listen.

MICHAEL MCFAUL, FMR. U.S. AMBASSADOR TO RUSSIA: He`s not worried about the stock price of SberBank next week. He`s not worried about the economy tanking over the next months or years. He is thinking about what will Russian history books say about Vladimir Putin 30, 40, 50 years from now, and what he wants them to say that Russia is weak that the Soviet leaders let the Soviet Union collapse, you know, wrongly, and that I was the guy that restored Russia as a great power. I was the one that put us back.

JANSING: So general, let me allow you to add a punctuation point to what you just said. Because to add to what we just heard, one of our Poon packed a lot of those grievances and a lot of anger into less than an hour in his speech today. Did he sound like a man who was going to limit his actions?

MCCAFFREY: No, of course not. And that`s why I think we ought to expect that this is step one of a multi-phase plan.

I`ll bet there`s fighting to secure most of those two provinces probably to establish a land corridor from Crimea up the maritime borders of the Ukraine to the eastern regions. But at some point, Putin is determined to grab the entire country. Ukrainians got a quarter of a million troops, there`s going to be a battle, there`s going to be terrible civilian casualties. President Biden told us they`re going for Kyiv, astonishing, having been in and out of that city, on arms control negotiations.

Can you imagine 3 million people involved in street to street fighting. Millions of refugees into Western Europe crossing the border into four NATO nations. And the key thing who U.S. foreign policy is who`s next? The Baltics, Romania, Poland, Georgia. We`re on the edge of a new era in national security arrangements in Europe.

JANSING: Let me go back to Ukraine for just a second Ambassador Taylor, because you`ve dealt with the current leaders, Zelenskyy. And the administration, I think, to the generals points, says it`s spoken to him about possibly having to leave the country. Talk to me about how you see his ability to deal with this escalating situation and what you make of what happened at the UN tonight and how it plays in if at all to any of this.

TAYLOR: Chris, President Zelenskyy, probably to the surprise of President Putin has stood up. He has helped from. Many people told him not to go to Munich. He thought -- the people thought that it would be a possible problem that the Russians might not let him back in.

President Zelenskyy went to Munich gave a good speech, came back. He`s there now with his defense minister.

I was just on the phone to them. They`ve indicated that they are not to be cowed. They are standing firm. They are not giving concessions to Putin. Putin undoubtedly thought that all these troops 130 -- 200,000 troops on Ukraine borders would rattle or intimidate President Zelenskyy. It hasn`t. It hasn`t rattled or intimidated, President Biden. They are standing tough.

So, they did the right thing of going to the Security Council, just to call out what`s going on. A clear violation of international law, as General McCaffrey said, he doesn`t care about that. What he cares about. And Mike McFaul said the same thing. He cares about his history, his place in history, and he cares about Ukraine. So we have to stand tough. We have to put those sanctions on he`s invaded. He has conducted an invasion already. The sanctions are ready. They should be put in place.

JANSING: If you`re willing to share more of that conversation that you had tonight with the folks in Ukraine. What is it that they want from the United States? What is it that they want from NATO and what is their level of confidence may sound like the wrong word that Putin is going to come after them and going to come into cave.

TAYLOR: Chris, what they want for the United States is continued support backing, political backing, they want more military support. We`ve been giving as everybody knows, everybody`s seen the clips of the aircraft landing full of weapons and ammunition. That`s what they need. They need more of that. They need the more advanced stingers that the United States can provide. The Baltics have been providing some that we`ve already given to them.

So they need some then you help in defending themselves. You asked about the Ukrainian military, it`s tough. It`s very tough. It`s been fighting Russian for eight years. It`s not as big as the Russians. The Russians have clearly the capability to go into Ukraine. But they will face a very bloody battle.

JANSING: Geoff, we heard the UN ambassador saying tonight, we`re not going back in time, no matter how much Putin may want it. So talk to me about where the White House stands on pursuing a diplomatic solution to this crisis, but also what we just heard from the ambassador. And I know that the White House is in constant contact with Ukraine, and how much more there might be willing to provide.

GEOFF BENNETT, PBS NEWSHOUR CHIEF WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: And Chris, I think both the ambassador and the general really hit the nail on the head when it comes to one of the chief challenges here facing not just the Biden administration, but allies generally. And that`s the asymmetry at play here, where the U.S. and its allies are focused on the days and weeks ahead. And Vladimir Putin is really if you listen to his rambling screed today is re litigating the fall of the Soviet Union, and in many ways focused on trying to redraw the post-cold war security map across Europe.

And so one of the things that we heard from a senior administration official today who held a conference call with reporters is that the Biden White House is not focused so much on what Vladimir Putin says, they`re focused on what he does.

And they say that has been the case since the start of this crisis where President Biden had been really aggressively radically transparent in declassifying intelligence, and sharing it with the American people, sharing it with the world really, in many ways, trying to disclose what Putin was up to, to buy more time for diplomacy to work. It doesn`t appear that the diplomatic avenues have worked in much the way that the White House has wanted them to.

And so now tomorrow, we`re told by a senior administration official, and as you heard on this network earlier today, that the White House plans to move forward with sanctions, there could be blowback, they are not just in higher gas prices, higher energy prices, in this country, not just with world markets up ended.

It`s also Chris, as you know that Russia has the capability to complicate other areas of foreign policy that matter a lot to the US. They could get involved in this country`s efforts to really curtail the nuclear ambitions of Iran and North Korea. Putin could be sort of less amenable to stopping Russian cyber hacking.

So the administration is really trying to walk this tightrope in figuring out how to pinpoint sanctions in a way that would be effective, but not all -- but not also crippling entirely.

JANSING: Yes, because general -- sorry, finish that thought. I apologize, Geoff.

BENNETT: I was just going to say effective but not crippling to the Allies and to people here across the states.

JANSING: You talking about that line, General McCaffrey, if you`re already looking at a list of Ukrainians that Russia is going to go after. If you`re talking about things like camps, and lists, are sanctions enough? I mean, we`ve heard so many folks, I think be very complimentary, even on the right, of the strength that they`ve seen in President Biden at the way he`s handled this so far. But where are we right now? And sanctions? How do they really impact somebody who has shown in the past that he`s willing to let his people suffer?

MCCAFFREY: Yes, well, we should have no doubt about Putin, GRU, Spetsnaz, special operations forces. These are brutal people, their behavior in Chechnya was simply atrocious. So this clearly will cast a pall of fear over those who stand with Ukraine.

I don`t know how this was going to come out. We`re not going to fight and Ukraine for sure. Neither the U.S. nor NATO. But we have immense power economic, political, military. One of the earlier our guests talked about nothing the Russians make that we need. They all got is nuclear weapons, and oil and gas. So, we`re at a point of confrontation. We should expect that the U.S. must stand behind international law and our values. And I think Biden`s leadership has been superb on this whole issue.

JANSING: Ambassador, the administration is reportedly concerned about the growing bond between obviously Russia and China as this crisis has evolved. How should the White House deal with the other superpower in this equation? Clearly, a motivating factor behind this is that Biden has long believed that he needs to be up there on that list of superpowers once again.

TAYLOR: So Chris, there is a relationship, of course. I am sure that President Xi is watching carefully and watching with great interest, the strength of President Biden as he confronts President Putin. If President Xi and President Putin thought that the United States was going to withdraw or was withdrawing or had some bad experiences in Afghanistan, or was pulling back to the nether stomach for long wars, if they thought the United States was going to be soft on this, they`ve been surprised. And as General said, President Biden has demonstrated strength, President Zelenskyy has demonstrates strength. And I think that`s surprised both President Putin and I think President Xi is watching carefully.

JANSING: Geoff, President Biden did come out twice last week to speak about Ukraine. He has already talked to the American people about the impact it might have, for example, in terms of oil and gas prices. Is there a plan? Is the White House talking about a plan to have him speak again in the coming days?

BENNETT: Not at the moment? Not that I`m aware of I should put it that way. But they do -- they are keenly aware of the ways in which and to sort of put the focus on the domestic politics here. The White House says that policy politics is not sort of driving their Ukraine policy, but they are keenly aware that the President`s opponents would try to use any move that he makes against him in this election year.

So on that dimension, and also because of the fact that if invasion moves forward, and the sanctions are put in place, and there is a significant blowback that would require the American people to sacrifice, and it`s incumbent upon the president to give the American people advance warning.

And so those are the sort of two decision points that I`m told drive the timing and the scheduling and the overall decision process about when and where and how the president addresses the American people on this issue.

JANSING: Geoff Bennett, always great to have you on the program. Ambassador Bill Taylor, General Barry McCaffrey, your experience and insights have been invaluable as we face this very intense time. Thank you so much for being with us again tonight.

ADM. JAMES STAVRIDIS, U.S. NAVY (RET.): Putin has spent the last several years trying to fireproof his economy to the degree he can from these kinds of sanctions. Having said all that, over time, if we impose truly restrictive sanctions, particularly on the oil and gas sector, it will create discontent inside Russia. But again, he`s got a very firm grip on the levers of power. Look for him to push hard to consolidate his games.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: It is a complicated business and tricky strategy to get right as Admiral Stavridis knows talking about sanctions like that was imposed by the U.S. on to separatists regions of Ukraine after Putin recognize their independence.

More severe sanctions are expected tomorrow, according to the White House, exactly what those measures look like remains to be seen.

With us tonight, Malcolm Nance, author and veteran of Naval Intelligence Special Ops, homeland and cybersecurity he is in Ukraine tonight. He has 35 years in the trade of counterterrorism and intelligence. And Clint Watts, West Point graduate, Army veteran, former FBI special agent and a distinguished research fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. Great to see both of you.

Malcolm, I thank you for being up in the middle of the night with us. Give us your sense on the ground there, what you`re feeling what you`re hearing, and what the sense is about what sanctions may or may not accomplish?

MALCOLM NANCE, MSNBC TERRORISM ANALYST: Well, I`ve been here for over a month now, assessing the Russian Order of Battle, and pretty much mapping out the potential invasion routes that they would come into from the ground by going out on those routes.

I also spent time in the dog Donetsk battle front, just last week with the commander of the land forces and the joint task force down in that region.

This is a very, very serious situation fraught with a lot of danger. This is a country of 42 million people. The city of Kyiv the size of Chicago, it`s a very advanced Western metropolitan city. If the Russians invade this country, they`re going to run into stiff military opposition. They may not have the greatest technology here. But what they have is they have home game advantage. They have enough weapons to make the Russian slowdown or at least pay.

But the city in the land itself do not lend itself to an easy operation. I mean, the Germans used over a million men to take this place, and the Soviets are more than that. But whether this goes to war or not, is a very, very serious situation, because sanctions may impact them on one level, but this country will be devastated. They will have to destroy every building in the light of March. They will have to use weapons systems like Grad rockets and thermobaric rockets, in order to level entire areas where they`re going to meet anti-tank and anti-personnel resistance.

I just can`t even imagine somebody doing this to a country the size of Germany than expecting that they`re going to get away with it. It will also be the quickest insurgency since, I don`t know, the insurgents fought the Nazis here in the 1940s. I`ve already heard people planning on producing explosively formed projectile IEDs, roadside bombs and Molotov cocktail parties.

JANSING: Clint that is a very vivid picture that was just painted. And it certainly seems as though when you start talking about and, you know, we heard it from Admiral Stavridis. The whole point of Putin, fireproofing, his economy, the argument that can be made that the Russian people will suffer long before Vladimir Putin. What considerations do Biden and NATO need to take when amping up sanctions or rely on them as a deterrent?

CLINT WATTS, FMR. FBI SPECIAL AGENT: That`s right, there`s been years and years of sanctions that is not slowed Vladimir Putin down. At the same point, this could be the deciding factor really, for a lot of wedges, a lot of the oligarchs, Russian oligarchs live abroad, if it was severe sanctions, it would really cramp their lifestyle and change their ability to move money around. That`s something that might play in the hands of Vladimir Putin, but not something that Russian oligarchs really would enjoy. So that`s a potential wedge there.

I think the other part is I am worried that the Biden administration will not push sanctions quite far enough. What you`re seeing so far coming out of the White House, they`re going to sanction into these in Donetsk and Luhansk, these two regions, but that doesn`t really strike at the Russians. And I`m sure in some ways may have been played to their advantage, meaning that there won`t be capital and money moving into that breakaway region, which leads it -- leaves that essentially the control of the Russians.

I think separately, this is a very pre plan and also decisive strategy by Putin. He`s trying to avoid the Baghdad effect, essentially, kind of what we saw when we invaded Iraq in 2003 war, which is if you take Baghdad right away, if you go a full invasion, just like Malcolm was talking about, you are then vulnerable to a large scale insurgency over many years. This is something that would want to avoid another Afghanistan from the Soviet era.

So they`re going to try and plan this. I think they`ll do this in a very piecemeal way of just like General McCaffrey was talking before. take small bites and chunks, try and work on the French and the Germans to come to their side or did not do anything and incrementally take all of Ukraine over time.

And I think that`s really where it`s going to get troublesome here in the next couple of weeks, the Biden administration will have to decide how far he wants to go.

JANSING: So Malcolm, since you have been traveling around the country, what is your sense of what that piecemeal approach would look like? You again, just gave us that sort of vivid description of what it would look like in Kyiv. But what are your thoughts about the likelihood of that piecemeal approach and how it would play out?

NANCE: Well, the Russians are going to carry out a military operation and with various phase lines that they think that they can control once they start the operation. Kyiv itself is its own entire phase. I mean, you have to -- we did the study of how they`re going to get down to the capital city. I mean, I spent two weeks just doing that. And they`re going to have to attack on three different fronts. So Western Front, a central front and, you know, an Eastern fuck.

But, you know, the Ukrainians have an army, and this army appears ready to fight, appears that they have the ability to just slow this down. But the Russians want to establish a piecemeal, how can I put it, entire swath of the country that goes from the northern city of Chennai, of over to the eastern city of Sumi (ph) down to Kharkiv, and then connect that to Luhansk and maybe carve out a new area south from Malidapol (ph) and Kherson to Crimea, that would be one large phase line.

But the next phase has been make them fight stiffly going all the way up to the Danube River, and whether they can get around Kyiv is one thing, but getting that next 100 miles. If they think they`re going to be able to do this in small bites, they`re not going to. This country will, you know, if anything, it`ll have the Baghdad effect to where the army may disappear in certain sectors, while main forces are fighting, and then return planting IEDs. You know, using anti-tank missile ambushes and degrading the fact that Russia has to occupy every crossroads, has to occupy every village. And again, this is where, you know, the Molotov cocktail could become very effective here.

But the city of Kyiv, I don`t think they`re going to be able to take that city. They can get there, but it`s just so it`s the size of Chicago, with 4 million people in it. I don`t think that they`ll ever be able to subjugate it, or Western Ukraine itself.

You know, and as American weapons start to flow in, other people start giving them assistance, and they start building their own IED factories. It`ll just be a nightmare for the Russians. They just aren`t going to be able to take and hold this place. And they`re going to have to kill a lot of people. And apparently they`ve made the choice, they`re going to kill them.

RICHARD STENGEL, FMR. UNDER SECRETARY OF STATE UNDER OBAMA: Ukraine has always been the kind of laboratory for cyber warfare for Russia where they -- where the Russians can turn on and off the lights. When we see this invasion happened. We will see cyber warfare at a scale that we haven`t ever seen before. And we may even see it here.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: Pretty stark warning there from Rick Stengel, a former State Department official under President Obama. Still with us, Malcolm Nance and Clint Watts. So, Clint, last week, actually, we heard at the White House briefing that the administration is going full shields up to protect key parts of U.S. critical infrastructure, from pipelines and banks, to commercial aviation and hospitals from a potential Russian cyberattack. What do we know about their capabilities? And how worried should we be here?

WATTS: I think their capabilities are quite remarkable. And I think the biggest factor is they`re not afraid to use them. They see no reason not to, and they have capabilities are quite advanced. Because, as we`ve learned over the past many years, they have a criminal underground, which they also utilize at their disposal when they need to use very advanced techniques.

I think there`s several different ways to calculate this. One is by sectors, just like you mentioned, Chris, what is the energy risk? What are the banking risk, what are the infrastructure risk, that are out there that could really do harm to Western countries.

And then I think it`s regionally you`re going to see a continuation of the cyber bombardments that we`ve already seen inside Ukraine, which Rick Stengel was mentioned right before this. But separately, it will be used as a -- a decisive tool in many ways, depending on how the NATO Allies react.

Countries like Germany, for example, which depend on a lot of energy is much closer to Russia, they are much more intertwined and have a DS (ph) for a population that is Russian. They will be at risk of cyberattacks if they don`t go along with what Putin would like. So the more aggressive some of these NATO allies are, the more likely they may be cyberattack.

And then that goes to the U.S., if the U.S. takes a very aggressive military stance, or goes really hard on sanctions or pushes Putin into a corner that he doesn`t like, he could really threaten both the banking infrastructure, energy sectors inside the United States. He`s got many weapons and methods to do that. And it`s very difficult for us to retaliate and kind. We try and avoid that sort of tip for tat cyber warfare.

JANSING: Malcolm, Homeland Security has indicated they believe that right now at least the attention in terms of cyber by Russia is on Ukraine. What`s your assessment of the level of threat of cyberattacks against Ukraine? And what do you think the biggest possibility is there?

NANCE: Well, it`s very high. Last week, they had did what we call an experimental attack, just to see if they could touch around the edges of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the banking sector, where they disabled all the ATMs for a short period of time.

These are the sorts of things that you know, when you`re carrying out an attack every once in a while it would be good if you know that you can actually you know, block some of these systems and resources.

But we`ve been waiting for a massive cyberattack. When I say massive, I mean, like dropping the entire internet in this country, knocking out all the cellular phone networks. Another thing that we saw --

JANSING: They have the ability to do that, Malcolm?

NANCE: Well, because the proximity to Russia, the integration of the systems here, you know, and you know, there was a very -- there was an incident back in, I believe it was back in 2014, where they took control of a Ukrainian power plant, literally a mirror image of a power plant and Russia and shut it down, knocking out power to 300,000 people. If what they don`t actually will attack with cyber, we think in the first strike, they`ll be using cruise missiles and ballistic, battlefield ballistic missiles. They`ll knock out physically, right. They will personally take down the towers. And I`m quite surprised right now that we have internet or cellular, but that will be the first time when this country is blind.

One of the things of the United States or its allies it could do, Russia could temporarily make a short, stunning attack on the United States. That`s something that`s permanent, but just enough to make sure that that we understand that they have the capability to and that we would worry about that in our infrastructure while they`re just dismantling this country of 42 million people.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

JANSING: President Joe Biden just a little over a week away from his first State of the Union address. But as the White House has been working to refocus the President`s messaging ahead of the speech.

The crisis on Ukraine`s border threatens to overshadow what aides want that focus to be.

Back with us tonight, Symone Sanders, former chief spokesperson for Vice President Harris, she will be hosting an upcoming show here on MSNBC and on our streaming channel, The Choice on Peacock. And Tim Miller, a contributor to The Bulwark and former communications director for Jeb Bush. Great to have you.

So Symone, every president wants to say the State of the Union is strong, right? Challenging, arguably, for Biden, given how the American people are feeling about his handling of COVID and inflation and gun violence. How does Russia which threatens to overshadow what we hear from Biden next week, play into all of this, and how do they handle it?

SYMONE SANDERS, FMR. CHIEF SPOKESPERSON FOR VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: Well, Chris, two things. One, I think that the White House has been handling this actually very well, the entire administration. A number of administration officials, and including the Vice President and Secretary Blinken, were in Munich this past weekend and Vice President Harris, she held meetings with the Baltic leaders who are feeling very threatened right now, by the way and close -- and also President Zelenskyy of Ukraine.

In terms of this speech, and Russia and Ukraine, look, I think that this is an opportunity for lack of a better term, I need to find a better one, but it is an opportunity. Look, the Biden administration, the Biden-Harris administration have said that they are the adults in the room that this is competent, capable leadership back at the world stage, America is back. You have seen the President and Vice President and administration exhibiting that over the last couple of weeks, and the State of the Union speech is an opportunity to do just that and more on international affairs, but also domestic policy.

JANSING: Well, she certainly is right, Tim, about the idea that there are Republicans. There`s the Wall Street Journal editorial board had nice things to say about how President Biden is handling this crisis. And I want to play the opposite of that some of what we`ve heard on Fox News recently, take a listen.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Why is it disloyal to side with Russia, but loyal to side with Ukraine, they`re both foreign countries that don`t care anything about the United States.

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): We have to make tough choices. And right now we`ve got to put American security interests first. And that means we`ve got to focus on China. And we`ve got to focus on our own borders, we need to ask our European allies to do more.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: Not anyone paying attention to Biden`s presser last week heard the sounds of the war drums beating. The media desperately wants to get off the raging crime, raging COVID. So Ukraine has to be their new shiny object.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: It`s all lost him. But that aside, let me ask you your take on messaging this to the American people. You know, we`re just talking to Geoff Bennett. It`s not clear if the President is going to come out separately, but he certainly can`t ignore this in the State of the Union. How does this become part of his messaging? How he presents himself both as a strong leader and someone who is moving this country forward?

TIM MILLER, THE BULWARK CONTRIBUTOR: Look, Chris, that`s right, I think this is really about competence and strength from Biden, and the President needs to signal obviously, that Putin`s aggression in Eastern Europe is not going to be acceptable to this administration. And this administration is going to do everything in their power to deter and prevent it, you know, short of obviously troops on the ground, which there`s not any appetite for in this country.

And so, I think that as long as, as they can execute on that competently, I don`t know that it`s going to have much of an impact, actually, on his domestic political standing. I think if you look at the Republican side, the critique of Biden is all over the place that you know, you just showed three clips, criticizing him for being too aggressive. I guess, in Ukraine. You could have shown three other clips of Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz and Hugh Hewitt saying that he`s not doing enough, right.

There isn`t a unified Republican opposition on this because there`s dissent within the Republican Party. Unlike on some of the other issues, I think they`ve got a cleaner shot out.

JANSING: And Symone, Tim`s friends over at the bulwark described part of the problem essentially, as, and they`re not alone in this, by the way, Democrats like to whine about everything. Here`s the quote from The Bulwark, no matter what he does, of course, on the left finds fault with it. And that negativity is what the average non policy wonk carries away from the story. So instead of trumpeting a simple message of success over and over until people begin to believe it just through sheer repetition, Biden focuses on his failures.

Is that fair, Symone? And what does the White House need to do to either break the cycle or have Democrats Stop talking like that?

SANDERS: Well, look, I actually disagree with that particular assertion in the piece. I think that the president and the White House, they actually talk a lot about the successes, the number of vaccinations, what the President has been able to do in terms of the American Rescue Plan. There`s bipartisan infrastructure law.

The problem is these other Democrats out here, Chris, they`re not talking about it. We are bed wetters as we often say amongst ourselves in Democratic circles.

So look, I think if the -- if there`s only one person at the party saying the party is great, and everybody else at the party is saying, Oh, this, you know, I`ve been a better event, folks are going to walk away from the party saying it wasn`t great. And so it`s not enough just for the White House to carry this message in this water. Folks have to get on board.

And if looking ahead to the midterm elections, if I was working in advising any of these Democratic campaigns, I would tell them, Look, we need to tap the successes out here, guys. And there -- there`s a real good story to tell. And I think Democrats should be telling it.

JANSING: In our final 45 seconds, Tim, is the importance of the State of the Union overstated. I mean, it still does get a lot of eyeballs as speeches go, right. And it gets written up a lot and talked a lot about, but can you really, really reset messaging or reset impressions with that speech?

MILLER: It couldn`t be more overstated. And he should probably just go back to sending a letter to Congress like it in the old days. I mean, the last meaningful State of the Union was literally during W. Bush`s first term around the Iraq War, and it wasn`t necessarily meaningful for a good way. So no, I don`t think that there`s going to be much political difference next week after the State of the Union.

JANSING: Tonight as the White House waives its options for more sanctions against Russia. There are growing concerns about the impact on oil and gas prices. NBC News correspondent Tom Costello has more on that tonight.

TOM COSTELLO, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): The Ukraine showdown maybe a world away but the oil market is global and prices are already jumping up the pump. The national average now the highest since 2014 at 3.51 a gallon up 27 cents in a month, up 88 cents from a year ago. California with its higher gas taxes now averaging 4.72 a gallon for 82 in the Bay Area.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We`ve been taking a lot of family walks, that`s for sure bike rides but not a lot of traveling going on right now.

COSTELLO: In Greensboro, North Carolina, Pepper Moon Catering has eight vans constantly on the road. They may have to increase delivery fees.

JACOB NAYLOR, PEPPER MOON CATERING STAFFING MANAGER: Our vans normally cost an average of like 40 to 60 bucks to fill up. And obviously that`s increased up to around like the 50 to 80 range.

COSTELLO: Russia is the world`s third largest oil producer. Experts warned that an invasion sanctions and counter sanctions could push gas prices to an all-time high.

PATRICK DE HAAN, GASBUDDY.COM SR. PETROLEUM ANALYST: I think that combined with the seasonal ingredients would push the national average up beyond the $4 gallon mark. It`s simply just a matter of time.

COSTELLO: Potentially pushing $6 a gallon in California. U.S. home heating bills are also surging. Saudi Arabia does not want to pump more oil than already promised, as the U.S. fracking industry also has resisted White House pressure to produce more. Now a group of Democrats wants to suspend the federal gas tax to save Americans 18 cents a gallon through years end.

SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL (D-CT): Gasoline for cars is an essential for certain basic living requirements. And that`s why the federal government should be suspending this gas tax.

COSTELLO (on camera): That gas tax is used to maintain the nation`s roads and bridges, many in dilapidated condition. Senator Blumenthal says we could suspend that gas tax because the infrastructure bill is now plowing money into those repairs. But would oil companies pass along that gas tax cut? That`s the open question. Back to you.

(END VIDEO TAPE)

JANSING: Tom Costello thank you for that report. And we`ll be right back.

