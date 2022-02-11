Transcript: The 11th Hour, 2/10/22

Summary

The House Oversight Committee is opening an investigation into the 15 boxes of documents that were taken from the White House by former President Trump. It comes as the Jan. 6th panel obtains records showing a gap in Trump`s phone calls on the day of the riot. The inflation rate rises 7.5 percent marking the fastest pace in 40 years. Russia starts massive military drills near the Ukraine border, stirring fears of an invasion.

Transcript

[23:00:35]

CHRIS JANSING, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, I`m Chris Jansing. Day 387 of the Biden administration. And tonight, the President making some news reacting to today`s rising inflation numbers, new details on the search for a Supreme Court nominee. And he also told NBC News`s Lester Holt and an explosive wide ranging interview. His take on the chasm between his administration and Democratic governors over rolling back COVID restrictions. You`re going to hear it all just ahead.

But first there`s a major update tonight on major news about the former president. The Washington Post reports some of those White House records Trump improperly took to Mar-a-Lago when he left office more than a year ago, were not only classified some more marked top secret.

The Post says quote, It is not precisely clear who packed up the classified materials at Mar-a-Lago or how they got there in the first place. Trump was very secretive about the packing of boxes, and did not let other aides including some of his most senior advisors look at them, according to people close to him.

The House Oversight Committee is now investigating Trump`s handling of official records.

Then there is this development, Axios reports on a scoop and an upcoming book by Maggie Haberman, who covered Trump of course for the New York Times and who writes this quote, staff in the White House residents periodically discovered wads of printed paper clogging a toilet.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAGGIE HABERMAN, NEW YORK TIMES WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: And when engineers went in to go see what was happening there were, you know, clumped up wads of paper for, you know, apparently, notes or documents. It`s not clear exactly what it was. It`s not clear, you know, why it was happening, but they believed that the former president was putting stuff in the toilet and my understanding is it was not an isolated incident.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: In a statement, Trump denied her reporting saying quote, another fake story that I flushed papers and documents down to White House toilet is categorically untrue.

Meanwhile, NBC News has learned that White House records obtained by the January 6 Committee don`t show any calls to or from Trump in the violent hours following his speech that day. Calls the panel actually knows he made Republican lawmakers at the time.

Now, as for the current president, one of those challenges his administration is facing concerns still soaring inflation numbers. Data from the Labor Department shows prices climbing at the fastest pace in four decades with inflation up seven and a half percent over the year.

West Virginia`s Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who sided inflation when refusing to support Biden`s social programs today called on the White House to take action.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D-WV): This inflation is real, it`s harming people. It`s 7.5 percent. That`s a tax and it continues to increase. It`s not decreasing. So the feds have to step up to the plate and do something. The administration has to do. We all have to work together right now to get our financial house in order.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: The administration is also keeping a close eye on Russia`s moves around Ukraine. According to NBC News, a U.S. military and intelligence assessment shows Russian military could take nine different routes into Ukraine in a full scale invasion. Russia is now conducting military exercises with its close allied Belarus. It`s the latest stage in the military buildup near Ukraine`s borders, adding to fears that Moscow may soon invade its neighbor. And the Pentagon says it sees no signs Vladimir Putin is ready to negotiate.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JONH KIRBY, PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY: He is exploring additional military capabilities available to his use. Should he want to do that? No sign whatsoever of de-escalating the tensions, no sign whatsoever of sitting down seriously and taking a negotiated path forward. That`s all alarming to the west and to the NATO alliance and we have to treat this seriously. We have to look at it pragmatically.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: There was also this warning today from the State Department.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

AMB. WENDY SHERMAN, DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE: Vladimir Putin should understand that body bags will come back to Moscow as well that the citizens of Russia will suffer because their economy will be completely devastated.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: And his exclusive interview with NBC News, President Biden had an urgent message for Americans still in Ukraine.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, U.S. PRESIDENT: American citizens should leave, should leave now. We`re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It`s a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: There is much more of that exclusive interview coming up.

[23:05:00]

But with that, let`s bring in our leadoff guests on this Thursday night. Shannon Pettypiece, veteran journalist and our senior White House reporter for NBC News digital, Sam Stein, veteran journalist and White House editor for Politico, and Heather Long, Economics Columnist at the Washington Post. Great to have all of you hear.

So Sam, we`re hearing reports about what was going on at the Trump White House on January 6, regarding Trump`s phone calls. We`re learning about official records, possibly some that were top secret, taken to Mar-a-Lago and retrieved by the National Archives, long after Trump left office. What was going on with this administration?

SAM STEIN, POLITICO WHITE HOUSE EDITOR: Fairly broad question. Look, I don`t think Donald Trump was a stickler for government compliance records.

JANSING: He was when it came to Hillary Clinton. He was when it came to Nancy Pelosi.

STEIN: Let`s put it this way. He was an opportunistic stickler for government compliance laws. What`s coming out now is fairly damning for Trump, it shows a concerted effort to try to conceal what was going on or suggest a concerted effort to conceal what`s going on in the day of January 6.

And then with respect to the records that he took with him from the White House, you know, if you talk to experts in this field of law, and it`s clear violation of government attention last. You know, Trump has never been one to abide by the rules that he insisted everyone else abide by. And the question now becomes, is there any form of punishment that comes along with these things or even investigation that comes along with these acts, obviously, that you reference the history here, which is lead up to the 2016 elections, when talk was about jailing Hillary Clinton for using private server.

You know, this question now goes about the January 6 committee that with respect to the phone calls, and also to Attorney General, Merrick Garland, who does have some difficult questions, I should say, in the days and weeks ahead with respect to Trump.

JANSING: So Shannon, the current administration was supposed to be a contrast, the adults in the room and certainly with these kinds of details, they are, but the Biden White House is grappling with all these issues from COVID, to inflation, of course, Russia threatening Ukraine. So how does the White House convince voters that it has a handle on all these things?

SHANNON PETTYPIECE, NBC NEWS SR. WHITE HOUSE REPORTER: Well, I mean, the White House has been trying to sort of improve their messaging strategy. And I mean, one of the ways they`ve been trying to do that is talking about selling the things that they have done, and getting away from talking about things they`re going to do.

But as you mentioned, there are a number of things that overhang everything they want to talk about what they`ve done, like infrastructure, because as you noted, you still have a pandemic that is going strong in many parts of the country, despite case numbers going down. You have a renewed debate going on over masks, seeing blue governor`s breaking ranks with the White House and the CDC, when it comes to lifting mass restrictions. Of course, you have those inflation numbers at 7 percent, which in a way wipe out at least some of that good news on the unemployment front that we got earlier this week. And then certainly, the impending threat of Ukraine.

You know, I think every White House, every president deals with factors that are outside of their control, deals with having to address something outside of the agenda of what they are wanting to talk about. And certainly, as you noted, there`s three big ones right there competing with the agenda of what the White House wants to talk about, which is efforts to lower prescription drug prices, as I noted infrastructure, clean energy, expanding broadband, if those are the items the White House wants on the agenda, those are the things they think are going to help Democrats in November. There`s a lot of competition right now for attention and broadband in that White House.

JANSING: So Heather, we did get this sign today that at least some people read it as inflation not being temporary. And it may not just be a byproduct of the pandemic, yes, wages are going up. But I think that`s what 5.7 percent compared to inflation, which is seven and a half percent.

What other information was in today`s Labor Department report that can offer us some real sense of where this economy is right now. And we`re attentive?

HEATHER LONG, THE WASHINGTON POST ECONOMICS COLUMNIST: Yes, the big problem for the White House is this report really showed that inflation is spreading across categories. Not only did the White House tried to say for months that this would be short lived, but they also tried to say it was limited energy and used car prices, these types of things that would hopefully get sorted out eventually as the pandemic would fade.

But what we saw today is really troubling, because inflation is spreading to more and more sectors. Electricity prices were the high fastest growth in prices there in 16 years. Restaurant prices are rising, grocery store prices, not just the meat prices, but bakery goods, pretty much everything except ice cream and p it that`s kind of the summary there.

[23:10:00]

And the one that I`m really troubled by and I think it`s going to be a big problem for the White House is these rent prices are rising. And that`s obviously the biggest part of many people`s budgets, particularly lower income families. You just can`t not have a few Dunkin Donuts coffees and be able to pay your rent when it`s rising at such a rapid rate.

So we`re learning that there`s just not a lot of sign that this is going to ebb anytime soon, and that we see this continuing to spread out into more and more areas of the economy.

JANSING: So Sam, obviously, and the White House knows this big problem for them. Big problem for Democrats in the midterms. But there`s also this new poll out from CNN with some more concerning data given that we`re in an election year. 56 percent of respondents said they have little or no confidence that American elections reflect the will of the people, it was 40 percent in January of 2021. Do we have a handle on what`s happening among voters? Are Democrats prepared to deal with this?

STEIN: Right, so it`s a tough question to answer. I mean, some of the -- some of that skepticism about the democratic process is being fed, obviously, by Donald Trump. But, you know, some of it is a reaction from Democrats to a slew of laws being passed in Republican run states.

I think, you know, Biden to a large degree of suffering from a crisis of confidence that voters have in Him, and that spans across both issues of democracy, issues of foreign policy, and, of course, issues in the economy now. Some of its related to COVID. But some of it`s about as economic performance.

And yes, inflation is sort of the cloud that hangs over all of this, if you feel ultimately that you are worse off financially, under this presidency, there`s very little incentive for you to go out and vote for him. Joe Biden`s pitch to voters was not just that he`d be competent, that he would return the country to a state of normalcy.

And across the board, things don`t feel quite that normal. I mean, I suppose the fact that ice cream prices haven`t gone up as a nice little solace. But that`s not going to like get you through the day. And I think voters are going to pick out their frustrations on Democrats unless something turns around. The big problem is they have very few levers, especially on inflation, to turn things around. And Biden is at the whims of the Fed, and, you know, other sort of macroeconomic factors that he really can`t control here.

JANSING: So, you know, Shannon, and I think, Biden, as you, as you pointed out, as we`ve been covering, they made a reset, they wanted him to get out more, they thought he could talk to the American people. But as Sam just said, when you have that reality that the snacks for your Super Bowl party are going to cost more if you`re going somewhere else for that Super Bowl party, the gas to get there is going to cost you more and the rent on the apartment where the party is being held is more is him being out and about a plus for Democrats? Is he an asset or a liability?

PETTYPIECE: You know, one of the questions I`ve heard outside advisors, allies of the president debate when it comes to the economy and what the message should be when the President is out and about like that and campaigning for Democrats is, how do you present the economy to people? Do you try to convince them that it is better than they think it is?

By looking at other metrics, like the unemployment numbers, like, you know, wage gains, as you noted, even if they`re not necessarily always keeping up with inflation. Do you try and look at the positives and sell those and try and convince people, the economy is better than it actually is? Or do you risk looking like you`re out of touch with what people are actually feeling in their real lives when they get to the end of the month, and it`s a negative balance in their bank account.

There`s two different camps on this side, the White House has seemed to try to be straddling them. And this inflation issue, as Sam and Heather both kind of noted, is, I think, a real challenge for them. Because, as Sam was pointing out, there`s not much they can do about it. They have tried to say that this Build Back Better legislation would benefit citing some economists, but that`s like long term, kind of, it`s probably not going to make things worse, it might make things better sort of situation. It`s not a quick fix.

There is the Fed, and we actually heard the president come out and try and put some pressure on the Fed to do things. But we heard that from former President Trump as well trying to pressure the Fed to do things that interest rate and the Fed is going to operate on its own.

And the White House hasn`t really acknowledged it until recently how big of an issue this is. And they have tried to write it off as just being about cars or supply chains or COVID. And calling it transitory and talking about downplaying it and that it was going to dissipate into 2022.

Well, you know, we`re kind of headed well into 2022 and to Heather`s point is not going anywhere. So I think that`s going to be a recurring theme and the White House is still trying to figure out what the message there is that they`re going to land on/

[23:15:04]

JANSING: And Heather, adding to those concerns, these protests in Canada that could pose a new risk to the economy. We`ve already seen that production has been halted at some, you know, GM, Ford plants here in the United States. I spoke with the director of the National Economic Council, Brian Deese this morning, he acknowledge these are very real concerns, talk about the growing risks in this situation, especially with DHS saying these protests could move here to the US.

LONG: Obviously, they`re closing a number of key border transactions in the United States and Canada, as you`ve noted, it`s already hitting the auto industry in the United States, which was already hurting because of a lack of those microchips.

You know, they were just trying to get production going in and going again, with microchips, and now they`ve got it can`t get the parts they need from Canada. So this could escalate really quickly.

There`s also concerns, of course, that this will spill over and other parts of the United States or in other parts of the world, there`s talks of possible protests in Europe or in Australia. So where this goes from here could, and I think it really goes back to standpoint though, you know, it`s another knock against confidence. It`s another feeling that this situation we`re living through is a bit out of control. And that`s, you know, it`s just hard for the President to really project that his leadership in situations like this.

JANSING: Sam Stein, Heather Long, Shannon Pettypiece, thanks to all of you.

STEIN: Thanks, Chris.

JANSING: Coming up, those soaring prices and electric angry over everything. COVID, we`ve got more of Lester Holt`s exclusive interview with Joe Biden, Democrats looking for ways to change that narrative.

And later, what is it about a disgraced former president that convinces a congresswoman to travel 800 miles from home and beg for votes in front of his building? We`ll ask the author of a new book about the fracture GOP. The 11th Hour just getting underway on a Thursday night.

[23:20:10]

JANSING: President Biden today sat down with our own Lester Holt for an exclusive wide ranging interview in Virginia, surging inflation, the standoff on Ukraine`s border and the pandemic, all among the critical topics they discussed.

(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)

LESTER HOLT, NBC NEWS HOST (on camera): Mr. President, in recent days, we`ve seen numerous governors from blue states roll back indoor mask requirements, essentially getting head of the Federal Government to CDC, are those governors wrong?

BIDEN: Well, it`s hard to say whether they`re wrong. Here`s the science is saying now that mask work, mask make a difference. And there`s a relationship. I think there`s only one governor drawing back immediately. And most of them are somewhere in February, I mean, the end of February, March, April, they`re set a time limit.

And I assume it has something to do with whether the Omicron variant continues to die, that fewer and fewer cases. And because there is a relationship in between the number of cases you have in your community, and the need for wear masks.

HOLT: You acknowledge though restlessness and leaders bowing to the political will.

BIDEN: I do. Omicron and the variant, all the variants have had a profound impact on the psyche of the American people.

HOLT: Should children be required to wear masks in schools?

BIDEN: Well, look, when I got in office, only 46 percent of schools reopened. Now 98 percent of them are open, and they`re wearing masks. What`s happening is every day that goes by children are more protected, we`re now on the verge of being able to have shots for children under the age of seven, and young children. And so the more protection I have, probably you`re going to see less and less requirement to have the masks.

HOLT: But the CDC hasn`t changed its guidance on that. And the question is, with these governors making these moves, does it begin to make the government the CDC irrelevant that people will gravitate toward, you know, the advice that really fits their worldview that this thing feels like it`s over?

BIDEN: Well, look, I think it`s one thing to say it`s a talk about mask other than to talk about shots, and boosters and the like. And, but it`s, you know, look, it is confusing, it`s worrisome to people. They`re trying to cheer you up. But what I`ve tried to do, I`ve tried to make sure we have all the vaccines needed, all the boosters needed, all the masks and needed, all the protection is needed.

HOLT: Are you afraid, though, that some states and cities are moving too quickly to loosen indoor mask mandates?

BIDEN: Well, you know, it`s -- I`ve committed that I would follow the science, the science as put forward by the CDC, and federal people. And I think it`s probably premature, but it`s, you know, it`s a tough call.

HOLT (voice-over): And I asked about the tense standoff with Russia over Ukraine.

(on camera): What are your plans toward American citizens who are in Ukraine and might be there during an invasion? What scenarios would you put American troops to rescue and get Americans out?

BIDEN: There`s not. That`s a World War, when Americans and Russia start shooting at one another. We`re in a very different world that we`ve ever been.

HOLT: Not even on behalf of simply evacuating Americans?

BIDEN: No. How do you do that? How do you even find them? This is not like I`m hoping that if in fact, he`s foolish enough to go in, he`s smart enough not to, in fact, do anything that would negatively impact on American citizens.

HOLT: Have you ever told him that?

BIDEN: Yes.

HOLT: You`ve told him to that Americans will be aligned, that they can`t cross.

BIDEN: I didn`t have to tell him that. I`ve spoken about that. He knows that. And, you know, it`s a little bit, look, that`s what I`ve asked is American citizens should leave, should leave now. We`re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It`s a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly.

HOLT: On the subject of American citizens, I have to draw your attention to that Army report, an investigative report that`s come out about the lead up to the withdrawal from Afghanistan and interviewed many military officials and officers, who said the administration ignored the handwriting on the wall. Another describe trying to get folks in the embassy ready to evacuate encountering people who were in essentially in denial of the situation. There`s any of that ring true to you?

BIDEN: No. No, that`s not what I was told.

HOLT: That you were told that the U.S. administration officials were prepared. They knew it was time to get out.

BIDEN: No. When I was told -- no one told me that. Look, there was no good time to get out. But if we had not gotten out, they acknowledged that we would have had to put a hell of a lot more troops back in, wasn`t just 2,000, 4,000. We would have to significantly increase the number of troops and we`re back in this war of attrition and there was no way we were ever going to unite Ukraine. I mean, it`s going to be Iraq, Afghanistan, no way that was going to happen. And so this is a much wiser thing to do.

[23:25:19]

HOLT: I just want to clarify, are you rejecting the conclusions or the accounts that are in this army report?

BIDEN: Yes, I am.

HOLT: Not true.

BIDEN: I`m rejecting them.

HOLT (voice-over): Then there was today`s sour headline on the economy, inflation skyrocketing to 7.5 percent of 40 year high, prices still spiking on everything from used cars to gas to food. Inflation now costing the average American an extra $275 a month compared to last year.

(on camera): I think it was back in July, you said inflation was going to be temporary. I think a lot of Americans are wondering what your definition of temporary is.

BIDEN: Well, you`re being a wise guy with me a little bit. And I understand that your job. But look at the time, what happened was the, let`s look at the reasons for the inflations. The reason for the inflation is the supply chains were cut off, meaning that the products, for example, automobiles, the lack of computer chips to be able to build those automobiles so they could function they need those computer chips. They were not available.

So what happens with number of cars were reduced, new cars reduced, it made up at one point. One-third cost of inflation because the price of automobiles were up. So what I did when I went out and made sure we started to make those domestically. We got Intel to come in and provide $20 billion to build a new facility. A number of organizations are doing the same kinds of things.

HOLT: When can Americans expect some relief from this soaring inflation?

BIDEN: The Nobel laureates, 14 of them contacted me and a number of corporate leaders, it`s odd to be able to start to taper off as we go through this year. In the meantime, I`m going to do everything in my power to do with the big points that are impacting most people in their homes.

HOLT: Can I ask you where you stand right now and your nomination process for Supreme Court? What your shortlist looks like? Or if you want to name the nominee right here we`d be happy to hear you.

BIDEN: Well, first of all the shortlist are nominees who are incredibly well qualified and documented.

HOLT: This nobody read four or five, six.

BIDEN: Well, what I`ve done is I`ve taken about four people and then the deep dive on the meeting this thorough background checks, and see if there`s anything in the background that would make them not qualified.

HOLT: Is it important that you believe they`ll get a vote from the Republican side?

BIDEN: Well, I think we`ll -- whomever I think we`ll get a vote from the Republican side for the following reason. I`m not looking to make an ideological choice or I`m looking for someone that they place Judge Breyer with the same kind of capacity Judge Breyer had with an open mind, who understands the Constitution interprets it in a way that is consistent with the mainstream interpretation of the Constitution.

(END VIDEO TAPE)

JANSING: You can watch more of Lester`s interview with President Biden tomorrow morning on today and in the coverage ahead of the Super Bowl this Sunday on NBC. Coming up, Juanita Tolliver and Bill Kristol reacting to what we just heard when the 11th Hour continues.

[23:32:00]

JANSING: Former President Obama met virtually with House Democrats this afternoon, Punchbowl News reported on the substance of that call, quote, former President Barack Obama told House Democrats on a private conference call this afternoon that the party should take the wins you can get and said it doesn`t help to whine about the stuff you can`t change.

Back with us tonight, Juanita Tolliver, veteran political strategist progressive candidates and causes and Bill Kristol, author, writer thinker and politico and a veteran of both the Reagan and Bush administration`s as well as editor-at-large at The Bulwark. Great to have you here.

Juanita, what do you think of the former president`s advice? Is it kind of a version of what we heard from some Democrats, which is quit talking about the stuff we haven`t gotten done and talk about what we have accomplished?

JUANITA TOLLIVER, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: I think that`s a big part of it. I think the President is also directing them to get additional things that they can get done, because, look, he`s seen some tough midterms in 2010 and 2014. And he knows that any additional legislative ones will help Democrats going into midterms. So those provisions of Build Back Better that all 50 Democrats in the Senate agree with that should be something they should put forward.

I also think that President Obama was signaling to stop fighting in public because even though we in DC recognize what this is, what happened with Build Back Better is legislative negotiations that typically happen. The rest of the country doesn`t see it that way. We saw that from focus groups after Virginia where voters were saying they didn`t like the infighting, and that pushed them away from Democrats. So what President Obama is saying is get what you can get done and don`t argue about it and publish it.

JANSING: Bill, in his interview with NBC Nightly News, President Biden addressed inflation. You heard it, I`m sure saying he expects it to taper off in the next year. What do you think of his remarks? And if it doesn`t get under control? What do you expect from Republicans?

BILL KRISTOL, THE BULWARK EDITOR-AT-LARGE: Republicans will blame it on Joe Biden, partly maybe a little bit fairly, mostly unfairly. But look at what`s the Republican argument that we`re spending too much money, right. The way I think you answered that question. Honestly, she take one sentence to say you`re working very hard to get inflation under control.

But you know what? The American Rescue Plan passed in February and March. And this really gets to President Obama`s comments where I think the Democrats are just being ridiculous. They pass this huge bill on a partisan vote, almost every Republican, I think all but one or two of the brand voted against it. But at that bill do, it give a child tax credit to middle income families.

My colleague Jonathan Last reported today he got an e-mail from somebody who knows the tax, a tax accountant, who said his -- the family he was doing his taxes he was doing $75,000 a year, a couple of kids was getting to $5,000 in tax savings this past year.

He didn`t know the number was that big. The family had no idea was and unless he pointed it out to them, they wouldn`t necessarily know that that came from a tax piece of legislation, the Democrats and the Biden administration push and the Republicans opposed who knows that and who despite never even talked about that.

So instead of being defensive about inflation, and talking about the chips and the cars, take one sentence so you want to get inflation to control and then pummel the Republicans proposing something that passed.

[23:35:04]

JANSING: But I wonder, Bill, if you do that does --

KRISTOL: Don`t talk about -- don`t talk about what hasn`t passed. Talk about what they passed.

JANSING: But even if you do that, and people go to the grocery store, and they`re paying 20 or 30 percent more, they go to the gas pump, and they`re paying more, their rent is going up. Can you talk your way out of that reality? I guess?

KRISTOL: No, I mean, reality is reality. And if it`s going to be to -- if it doesn`t come down, some it`ll be rough. But on the other hand, again, you can tell people that they might well have more cash than they would have been. And the pandemic was a real problem. And we`re getting and we`re on top of it. But again, they can`t.

I think the problem is, they spent some time denying that inflation was a real problem. But again, you can`t beat something with nothing. If inflation is can be a negative, it`s going to be a negative. You know what, you`re not going to change that, Afghanistan`s negative to you`re not going to change the decisions that were made.

But replace that at least or counter that with a positive. This massive bill passed. Passed. Everyone thinks Biden can`t get anything through because BBB didn`t get through. This came through at a partisan vote a year ago, if they if they don`t have a bunch of events this February and March, to celebrate that American Rescue Plan, which may have added a bit inflation incidentally. But which got an awful lot of money into people`s pockets is one reason we have 4 percent unemployment, is 1 percent. One reason we have five or 6 percent economic growth, is they don`t have a bunch of, you know, events to commemorate the first anniversary of that and remind people at each of these events, that the Republicans voted against this legislation. I think it`s political malpractice.

JANSING: So Juanita, something else that the White House hopes that they`re going to be able to celebrate is the new Supreme Court justice. And the President made news on his nominee telling Lester, he`s doing a deep dive on about four potential candidates, may be fewer than some people would have thought. The Washington Post`s reporting tonight, that he may start doing interviews with those candidates next week. What`s at stake for Biden with this choice? And what are you going to be looking for?

TOLLIVER: Look, it`s a historic choice is going to change the face of the Supreme Court. And I think he recognizes that. And I also appreciate the clip at which he`s moving. I think the next things I`m looking for are additional names to start surfacing, even though he didn`t mention any tonight with Lester.

But I do think that he`s also going to be listening to some of the pushing that he`s getting from especially black members of Congress, black women in particular, who sent him a letter saying, OK, the representation is good. The commitment to nominating a black woman is good, but make sure she has a record against combating racial injustice, make sure she has a record fighting for equity, make sure that she has a record of fighting for workers, because they know that that is going to be critical when she joins other justices like Sotomayor with these dissenting opinions that are likely going to keep flowing out of the court as the balance is still five, three.

So the next thing I`m looking forward to is names percolating, as well as Biden, being conscious of these other requests coming from black woman in Congress, especially as there are no black women in the Senate right now who will be participating in the interview process once we get to that phase in the confirmation.

JANSING: Yes, where it is. And we got this from Kelly O`Donnell. He`s going to be spending the weekend poring over a lot of this research that he has, and really getting into the heart of this process in the next couple of days. Juanita Tolliver, Bill Kristol, thank you both.

And coming up, an inside look at the party of Donald Trump and how Republicans got to where they are today. New York Times political reporter Jeremy Peters is here to talk about his new book on how the GOP lost its party and got everything they wanted. When the 11th Hour continues.

[23:41:38]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY MACE (R-SC): I`m in front of Trump Tower today. And I remember in 2015 when President Trump announced his run, I was one of his earliest supporters. I actually worked for the campaign in 2016. They worked in seven different states across the country to help get them elected.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: That would be South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace, perched on the sidewalk outside Trump Tower pledging her devotion to the former president one day after he endorsed her Republican challenger. Remember, just last year Mace blamed Trump for inciting the crowd on January 6 over false claims the election was stolen.

With us tonight, Jeremy Peters, a political reporter for the New York Times and author of the new book "Insurgency: How Republicans Lost Their Party and Got Everything They Wanted." So much to talk to you about. OK.

Today was just the latest example I think of what can happen to Republicans, if you dare to cross Donald Trump and you write about something Trump told you quote, in the defeat, he refused to acknowledge Trump saw the beginnings of his next campaign. This is his new build the wall. He acknowledged as much. There is more anger now than there has ever been, he said. In my opinion, the single biggest issue today is not the border. It`s the scam election of 2020. That`s the single biggest issue.

This is not a person who`s building a party. This is a person who I don`t know, is just in pursuit of revenge.

JEREMY PETERS, THE NEW YORK TIMES POLITICAL REPORTER: Yes. And in pursuit of a cause that is all about him. Right? And that`s the difference with Trump 2016 And Trump 2024. Right. It`s going to be more or less about the people less about the voters than it`s going to be about him. And I think that`s a real danger.

Although, I have to say when he told me that when he said, you know, I`ve never seen more anger out there. I was skeptical at the time that he was going to be able to rally his supporters around this cause that was, you know, avenging his supposed this grave injustice that has been perpetrated against him.

But I got to say, I was at a rally about a month ago in Arizona and 15,000 people there and the cold on a Saturday night. And the lines that got people the most jazzed up were all about how this was stolen from him. So it`s got traction. I don`t know where it goes. But he`s not giving it up.

JANSING: You talk about how he was like the candidate of the people, right? That`s what he sold himself as obviously very successfully. But in your book, Dave bossy as Steve Bannon to meet with Trump in New York about this possible presidential run, Bannon goes to Trump Tower and starts to explain populism to Trump.

Here`s what you right. Trump seized on one word, a popular-ist. Yes, that`s what I am. Bannon corrected him. No, you mean populist. Trump repeated himself, yes, a popular-ist. I`m a popular-ist. Later, it occurred to Bannon that while Trump surely hadn`t intended to coined the term for his own school of political theory, he was unwittingly revealing what he understood. Politics was to be to him when he did The Apprentice. He was obsessed with ratings.

PETERS: Yes.

JANSING: And as a candidate, he was going to be obsessed with being popular.

[23:45:00]

PETERS: Obsessed with poll numbers. I mean, it was funny the first time I ever interviewed him, or one of the first times, he says to me, we`re going to send you the ratings. And this is before he was a candidate. This is when he was toying with the idea in 2011. And why is he sending me the ratings? Sure enough, in my e-mail inbox slams all the ratings for The Apprentice showing, you know, how great it was.

But that is -- that`s his instinct for knowing what his people want. Somebody explained to me when I was recording the book, it`s not what everybody wants that he`s good at. It`s what his people want, that he`s good at identifying. And that`s what`s been so enduring about his legacy.

And I think going back to the stock, the steal stuff, it explains to me why so many of these folks have bought into it. Because as the story of the book, the story that is runs consistently throughout the book, is that the Pat Buchanan voter, the Sarah Palin voter, the Tea Party voter that became the Trump voter. A lot of these are folks who always felt they were one presidential election away from losing their purchase on social and cultural and political power in this country.

And Trump has finally given them the feeling like somebody is there fighting for what they believe in, not only is he fighting for what they believe in, but he`s fighting the same enemies that they think are theirs. And that`s what this stolen election myth has become. It is it is avenging, it`s a way to kind of claw back, take our country back, you know what I mean.

And this language has been consistent throughout the history of the modern conservative movement, this notion of taking our country back is, is -- it`s always been there. Trump has just really weaponized it in a way that is threatening our democratic institutions, that I think it`s really on the cusp of something very, very dangerous.

JANSING: And Republicans consistently scrambling to try to take hold of that insurgency, which seems to belong to him alone.

PETERS: It does for now. I mean, this whole notion that there is a successor in waiting for Trump. That`s another thing that I talked to people about, for the book is OK, so what is Trump doing here? He groomed DeSantis are not groomed just because I mean, the idea that he`s grooming anybody is pretty ridiculous once you think about it.

But in 2018, I posed the question to Steve Bannon, I mean, since you brought van up in that part of the book, I asked him about Mike Pence and the possibility that Mike Pence could be handing -- taking the baton from Trump. And he laughed and he said, Are you kidding me? Trump wants the next guy to lose by 40 points, because he alone could do this. Donald Trump alone wants to be the guy who did this.

And I think that`s true. I don`t think Trump has any interest. When I asked him about that not only did he deny that Mike Pence was ever in any danger on January 6, he kind of brushed it off as Oh, the people who said hang Mike Pence, they don`t mean anything. And I put that in the book right next to a section about the future of the Republican Party, which as far as I can see only has Donald Trump as its leader.

JANSING: Jeremy Peters is going to stay with me a little longer. Coming up what he reveals in this book about a defining moment for the new GOP when the 11th Hour continues.

[23:51:23]

JANSING: Still with us the author of the new book "Insurgency," Jeremy Peters. This is a lot about Trump and it`s also about sort of the party in general how it changed. And so there is this fascinating new story, new details about when John McCain picked Sarah Palin as his running mate. You write quote, McCain turned to his wife Cindy. John, it`s a gamble, she said. This made McCain`s face light up. Well, I wish you hadn`t said that, he said. McCain and avid craps player balled up his fist and blew on it and then shook it like he was about to roll a pair of dice, expletive it he said, Let`s do it.

PETERS: Right. And that is, you know, as funny as it is. It`s also very telling because it shows that they didn`t really appreciate what they were doing. They knew that Sarah Palin would be a pretty unconventional pick. They also --

JANSING: She was knocking Romney, that`s for sure, right?

PETERS: She was knocking Tim Pawlenty, right?

JANSING: Yes.

PETERS: Yes, exactly. But they didn`t appreciate how popular she could get and how she could overwhelm the ticket. I mean, there was a time when -- after she was announced that she was getting 10, 15,000 people at her rallies and John McCain was getting like 200.

JANSING: Do you see a through line from her to Donald Trump?

PETERS: Well, that`s why I call the chapter the tip of the spear about Sarah Palin, because this is some someone else use that description of her someone who works for Trump used that description of her to show that everything that he eventually capitalized on the -- what the voters were thought they were lacking in leadership in the Republican Party they saw in her first.

And it`s not just the grievance, although she definitely tapped into that. It was she had the right enemies, like her followers felt like the people who hated them also hated her. And that`s Donald Trump`s biggest strength. It`s not as much is about him, as it is about who people perceive his enemies to be. And those are the same enemies that they think they have to.

Sarah Palin is a remarkable figure and somebody who`s also very complicated, because while we remember her misinformation, and the death panels falsehood, and in the way that she whipped up animosity toward Obama in a pretty ugly way.

What my book gets into is the way that the McCain campaign and the top strategist in the Republican Party were writing that script for her that she didn`t come up with this all on her own. So they gave her the tools to do this. And when they saw that they worked. They were horrified. But they didn`t do anything to reel it in because they really couldn`t reel it back.

JANSING: Because she did it very well. Jeremy Peters, the book is Insurgency. I`ve been very honest with you. I`m about halfway through it. I only got it yesterday.

PETERS: That`s great.

JANSING: You`re such a great reporter but this is a great read. I`m looking forward --

PETERS: Thank you.

JANSING: -- to finishing it over the weekend.

PETERS: Thank you.

JANSING: It`s terrific. Thank you.

PETERS: Thank you.

JANSING: Congratulations. OK, When the 11th Hour continues. We`ll recall a chilly day in Illinois a very different time in politics.

[23:58:18]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The race for president got a little more interesting today with the official announcement from Senator Barack Obama. He is running for president. And as he enters a crowded Democratic field Obama pledged today to end the war in Iraq and gridlock in Washington.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: The last thing before we go tonight, 15 years ago, today, a 45- year-old junior senator from Illinois, threw his hat into the ring for the highest office in the land. His candidacy was seen as a long shot. But then Senator Barack Obama explained to a crowd in Springfield, Illinois, why he was the man for the job.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FMR. U.S. PRESIDENT: I stand before you today to announce my candidacy for President of the United States of America. And if you will join with me in this improbable quest, if you feel Destiny calling and see as I see the future of endless possibilities stretching out before us, if you sense as I sense that the time is now to shake off our slumber and slough off our fears and make good on the debt we owe past and future generations than I am ready to take up the cause and march with you and work with you today. Together, we can finish the work that needs to be done and usher in a new birth of freedom on this earth. Thank you very much, everybody. Let`s get to work. I love you. Thank you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: Now former President Obama acknowledged the anniversary on Facebook today saying quote, today our challenges are as great as any we faced 15 years ago from disinformation that is undermining faith in our democratic institutions, to the growing effects of climate change to a lingering pandemic. But my faith in what we can achieve when we work together is as strong as ever.

[00:00:06]

That is our broadcast for this Thursday night with our thanks for being with us. On behalf of all of my colleagues at the networks of NBC News, good night.