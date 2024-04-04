Trump's Truth Social doesn't seem to be doing so well

Things have not been entirely smooth sailing for Donald Trump's Truth Social platform since its long-awaited merger was approved in late March. A flurry of legal activity has swirled around the company, and Truth Social's stock plummeted this week after it reported disappointing financial numbers from last year.

Here's what has happened since the Truth Social merger on March 22:

Meanwhile, Trump has characterized skeptics of Truth Social's outlook as "Radical Left Democrats." He defended Truth Social in lengthy posts on the platform on Thursday morning, boasting about his influence on the website:

"Look, using TRUTH, I became the Republican Nominee for President of the United States, and in record time! When I ENDORSE a politician on TRUTH, they almost ALWAYS WIN. If it didn’t work, or properly get the word out, I wouldn’t use it — But it does work, and work really well — And the fun is just getting started!!!"

Trump’s claim about his stellar track record on endorsements is questionable. But his rate of success in business throughout the years, at least, is clearer.