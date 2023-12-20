Texas’ lieutenant governor floats taking Biden off the state ballot

Shortly after the Colorado Supreme Court issued its bombshell ruling that Donald Trump is disqualified from the state’s GOP primary ballot, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick suggested doing the same to President Joe Biden over immigration.

On Tuesday night, Patrick told Fox News host Laura Ingraham: “Seeing what happened in Colorado tonight, Laura, makes me think — except we believe in democracy in Texas — maybe we should take Joe Biden off the ballot in Texas for allowing 8 million people to cross the border since he’s been president, disrupting our state far more than anything anyone else has done in recent history.”

Patrick was on Fox News to defend a new Texas law that makes unlawful border crossings a state crime, allowing local police to arrest migrants who cross the border and giving local judges the power to order deportation. The law was enacted as Biden reportedly considers stricter border measures in exchange for aid to Ukraine. Immigration rights groups have already sued Texas over the law.

It’s unclear how Texas officials would even begin to go about taking Biden off the ballot — an idea Patrick floated while dismissing the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling as undemocratic in the same breath. The Colorado decision could, however, affect other presidential candidates besides Trump.

On Tuesday night, GOP hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy vowed to voluntarily pull his name off the ballot in Colorado in solidarity with Trump, and he insisted that his remaining primary rivals do the same.

“I pledge to withdraw from the Colorado GOP primary ballot until Trump is also allowed to be on the ballot,” he wrote on X, “and I demand that Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, and Nikki Haley do the same immediately — or else they are tacitly endorsing this illegal maneuver which will have disastrous consequences for our country.”