‘Squid Game’ star Oh Young-soo found guilty of indecent assault

Oh Young-soo, who shot to international fame for his role in “Squid Game,” has been found guilty of indecent assault for inappropriately touching a woman.

The 79-year-old actor was convicted Friday in a South Korean district court. The judge gave him an eight-month suspended sentence and ordered him to attend 40 hours of a treatment program for sexual offenders. Oh said he plans to appeal the verdict.

In 2022, Oh was indicted on allegations that he had made unwanted physical contact with a woman, including hugging and kissing her against her will, multiple times in 2017. The woman, who received sexual violence counseling the following year, filed a police report against Oh in 2021, as his global stardom rose with the acclaimed release of the dystopian Netflix series.

Oh has denied the charge, though he told reporters while his trial was underway: “I am sorry. I think I behaved badly.”

Oh became the first Korean actor to win a Golden Globe, for his portrayal of Oh Il-Nam in “Squid Game.” But the criminal case has affected his career: The New York Times reported that Oh has been removed from multiple projects and will not appear in the upcoming second season of “Squid Game.”