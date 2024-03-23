Death toll in Russia terror attack rises to 133

Officials said at least 133 people have been killed in the concert hall shooting in Moscow, one of the worst terror attacks in Russia’s recent history.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, the country’s main criminal investigative body, updated the death toll on Saturday as emergency responders continued to clear the rubble. The committee said earlier that the death count was likely to rise.

On Friday evening, gunmen in camouflage entered Crocus City Hall, opening fire on the crowd just minutes before a sold-out concert was slated to begin. The venue had a maximum capacity of 9,000 people.

The attackers used automatic weapons and explosives, setting the concert hall ablaze with “a flammable liquid,” the Investigative Committee said in a statement on Telegram.

The burning Crocus City Hall concert hall in Moscow on Friday. Stringer / AFP - Getty Images

The terror group ISIS said it was responsible for the attack, according to ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq on Telegram, though it did not provide evidence to support the claim. A U.S. official told NBC News on Friday that the claim appears genuine, but cautioned that no official determination has been about who was responsible.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow had warned American citizens earlier this month that it was “monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts, and U.S. citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours.”

The deadly attack comes just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin notched a dubious landslide victory to secure a fifth term in office. In a video statement on Saturday, he denounced the “barbaric terrorist act” and declared Sunday a day of mourning for the victims.

The attack has also further inflamed tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Russia’s FSB security service said it arrested 11 people in connection with the attack, including four suspected gunmen who were detained en route to Ukraine. Putin accused “the Ukrainian side” of preparing a “window” to help the suspects escape.

Ukraine has denied any role in the attack, and Ukrainian officials called suggestions of its involvement “untenable and absurd.”