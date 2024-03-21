Prince Harry accuses Rupert Murdoch of cover-up in lawsuit against British tabloids

Prince Harry is trying to expand his lawsuit against British publisher News Group Newspapers to include allegations that its then-owner, Rupert Murdoch, personally covered up wrongdoing at the company’s tabloids.

The Duke of Sussex — along with actor Hugh Grant, film director Guy Ritchie and dozens of other claimants — is suing News Group Newspapers, alleging that two of its tabloids, The Sun and (now-defunct) News of the World, unlawfully invaded their privacy for about two decades, starting in the mid-1990s.

At a three-day hearing in London that began Wednesday, lawyers for the claimants asked to include new allegations in their case that Murdoch and other senior executives at NGN were involved in a cover-up of wrongdoing at the tabloids.

NGN lawyer Anthony Hudson said the new accusations were based on “ancient documents” and that previously Murdoch had been referred to in the claims only in passing, Reuters reported, with “no allegations against him.” Murdoch does not appear to have publicly commented on the lawsuit.

“It has become increasingly clear that at least some members of the claimant group appear to be using this document as a vehicle for wider campaigning interests against the tabloid press,” Hudson said in court.

Harry’s lawyers are also accusing NGN of invading his privacy as a child when its tabloids intercepted phone calls of his late mother, Princess Diana, and his father, now King Charles III.

Harry’s lawyers are also accusing NGN of invading his privacy as a child when its tabloids intercepted phone calls of his late mother, Princess Diana, and his father, now King Charles III.

A judge is expected to rule later on whether the new allegations can be included in the lawsuit. The case is set to go to trial in January.

Harry, 39, has long had a contentious relationship with the British press, dating back to its treatment of his mother, who died in a car crash while being chased by photographers. He has also repeatedly condemned the British media over coverage of his wife, Meghan, which the couple has said is motivated by entrenched racism.

Harry has sued several major British publishers, vowing to rid the industry of what he has called “criminals masquerading as journalists.” In December, he notched a victory against Mirror Group Newspapers, with a judge ruling that the publisher had engaged in “widespread and habitual” phone hacking.