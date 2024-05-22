Rudy Giuliani agrees to stop telling 2020 lies about former Georgia election workers

Rudy Giuliani has agreed to stop spreading lies about two former Georgia election workers who won a nearly $150 million judgment against him after he repeatedly accused them of election fraud.

In the court documents filed Tuesday in federal bankruptcy court, Giuliani agreed to be permanently barred from making any statements that suggest that Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss engaged in wrongdoing in the 2020 presidential election. He also agreed to allow the court to enforce the injunction in the future.

A jury awarded the mother and daughter $148 million in damages in December after a federal judge found that he had defamed them. Days later, Freeman and Moss filed another defamation lawsuit against Giuliani, who then promptly filed for bankruptcy.

The women’s attorney, Michael J. Gottlieb, said in a statement that the new injunction against Giuliani “ends his efforts to profit off of lies about these two heroes of American democracy.”

But it’s unlikely that the injunction will dissuade the former New York City mayor from continuing to insist more broadly that the 2020 election was rigged against Donald Trump. He has shown that he is willing to endure massive legal and financial consequences — including the loss of at least one major source of income — to do so.

A statement from Giuliani’s spokesperson, Ted Goodman, suggested as much.

“Based on advice from his lawyers, Mayor Rudy Giuliani agreed not to comment on the two specific individuals or their activities until the cases are resolved,” Goodman told ABC News. “He will continue to comment on everything else surrounding the 2020 election, particularly the latest developments in Fulton County.”