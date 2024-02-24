$454,156,783.05 — That’s how much Trump is on the hook for in his civil fraud case

Donald Trump’s $450 million civil fraud judgment was officially entered on Friday, and the countdown has begun on his window to file an appeal and post a bond for the sum.

The final judgment as entered, which includes pre-judgment interest, amounts to $464,576,230.62 for all defendants in the case. Here’s the breakdown of that staggering number, according to NBC News:

The vast majority of the $464,576,230.62 judgment — $454,156,783.05 of it, to be exact — is against Trump and his companies. The interest on the judgment against Trump will increase at a daily rate of $111,983.86 until it’s paid off, according to the AG’s office.

Last week, Trump and his co-defendants were ordered to pay $350 million in penalties, plus nearly $100 million in pre-judgment interest, in his civil fraud case. He had sought to delay the judgment from being entered for 30 days, but Judge Arthur Engoron rejected the request, telling Trump’s lawyer Clifford S. Robert that he “failed to explain, much less justify, any basis for a stay.”

Trump has a 30-day window from Friday, Feb. 23, to appeal the verdict. Meanwhile, he must post a bond for the award or deposit “sufficient funds” into a court-controlled account within that time, New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office said. And if he can’t pay up, James has threatened to seize Trump’s assets, including his properties.

Trump attorney Alina Habba has said they “will be prepared” to post a bond. But however he manages to finance the bond, it will likely be incredibly costly to do so.

The former president is also wrangling with an $83.3 million judgment in E. Jean Carroll’s defamation case against him, which was entered on Feb. 8. He has also said that he will appeal that verdict. On Friday, Trump’s lawyers asked the judge to suspend his judgment for 30 days while he settles post-trial motions, arguing that there “is a strong probability that the disposition of post-trial motions will substantially reduce, if not eliminate, the amount of the judgment.”