MyPillow evicted from warehouse due to unpaid rent

MyPillow has been booted from a Minnesota warehouse after falling behind on months of rent payment in what appears to be yet another public financial setback for the pillow company's election-denier CEO, Mike Lindell.

On Wednesday, a judge ordered MyPillow to formally vacate the facility in Shakopee, Minnesota, over $217,000 in unpaid rent. The landlord, First Industrial LP, said it had sent MyPillow four default notices over the past six months, and the eviction notice said MyPillow had not paid rent for February and March, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported, and it wanted to be able to find a new tenant.

MyPillow continues to lease another warehouse and outlet location in Shakopee, and Lindell said that the unpaid rent was not related to his well-documented financial troubles. He told The Associated Press that his company did not need the space and had, in fact, left the warehouse in June and subleased it to another company through December. Another company was due to take over the sublease in January, but pulled out of the deal and "left us all stranded," Lindell told the AP, adding that the $217,000 is for unpaid rent for January and February.

He also said that his finances are actually improving.

“We’re fine,” he told the AP.

He did not give an explanation for that improvement, which would be remarkable given his incredibly public financial issues. His efforts to promote former President Donald Trump’s election denial claims have (literally) cost him a great deal. He is facing lawsuits from two voting machine companies for his allegations about the 2020 election. The lawyers representing him quit in October, saying in court documents that he owed them millions for legal fees. Lindell said at the time that he was "out of money."

He accused Fox News of trying to silence him in January when the network stopped running MyPillow commercials for a spell, even though the network said it would be happy to run his ads once his account was fully paid. And in February, a federal judge ordered Lindell to pay a man the $5 million award he'd promised after the man debunked his election interference claim.