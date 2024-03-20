If Melania Trump is planning to campaign for her husband, she’s not saying when

Melania Trump, who has been conspicuously absent from her husband's campaign events, is staying tight-lipped about her role in Donald Trump's 2024 election bid.

Accompanying the former president to the polls in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, Melania Trump was asked by a reporter if she would be joining Donald Trump on the campaign.

“Stay tuned,” she responded.

Donald Trump has teased his wife’s involvement in his campaign for months, saying she’ll “play a big role” and that she will be out on the campaign trail “a lot more.” But the former first lady, who’s known for being intensely private, has yet to appear at an event.

Melania Trump has made very few public appearances since leaving the White House in 2021, choosing instead to keep a low profile. More recently, in November, she joined other former first ladies at Rosalynn Carter's tribute service. Weeks later she made a surprise appearance at a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives, where she also delivered a speech.

As first lady, Melania Trump often appeared unhappy with the scrutiny that came with the role. Her youth anti-cyberbullying initiative, "Be Best," was poorly received, as were her controversial renovations of the White House. In 2018 she was also roundly criticized for wearing a jacket that said "I Really Don't Care. Do U?" while visiting a detention center for migrant children — a message she later claimed was meant for the media.

Despite her apparent discomfort in the high-profile role, Melania Trump has said that she supports her husband's 2024 re-election bid, telling Fox News last year that they "look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength."

Her remarks stand in stark contrast to the tone of the campaign that her husband has embraced. As the 2024 election ramps up in earnest, Donald Trump has stepped up his violent anti-immigrant rhetoric, vowed to lock up his political enemies, and warned that U.S. democracy will end if he loses the election again.