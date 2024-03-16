Defamation lawsuit over sex trafficking allegations may force Matt Gaetz’s testimony

The Justice Department’s investigation into allegations that Rep. Matt Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl ended with no criminal charges against the Florida Republican. Yet the fallout from the now-closed investigation continues to plague Gaetz, who this week was subpoenaed as part of a lawsuit brought by a state legislator who alleges he was defamed in the course of the investigation.

Former Florida state Rep. Chris Dorworth, Gaetz’s friend and ally, brought a civil lawsuit against Joel Greenberg, his family and the unnamed young woman — identified as A.B. in court documents — in which he alleges that they all conspired in an effort to falsely accuse Dorworth of sex crimes. (Greenberg has denied accusations that he and his family “colluded” with A.B., and the Greenbergs have moved to dismiss.)

Greenberg, a former Seminole County tax collector and Gaetz’s friend, is currently serving 11 years in prison for federal crimes, including sex trafficking of a minor. He previously told federal investigators that he saw Gaetz having sex with the 17-year-old.

Gaetz has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, and the DOJ investigation concluded with no charges brought against him.

A spokesperson for the lawmaker told NBC News that Gaetz is not a party in the lawsuit. “Congressman Gaetz received a witness subpoena in an ongoing lawsuit between outside parties,” they said. “He is not being sued, and he is neither a plaintiff nor a defendant at this time.”

If Gaetz complies with the subpoena, he could face questioning under oath about the allegations that he had sex with the woman when she was a minor.

Dorworth criticized the attempt to depose Gaetz to NBC News, calling it a “shameless” attempt by Greenberg, who comes from a politically influential family in the Orlando area, to get his sentence reduced. As ABC News first reported, it was attorneys for the young woman who issued the subpoena for Gaetz to be deposed.

Gaetz also faces an investigation from the GOP-led House Ethics Committee for alleged sex crimes. The committee resumed its investigation into Gaetz after the Justice Department declined to bring charges against him, and it subpoenaed Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend in February.