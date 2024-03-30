Lara Trump and the DNC should skip the songs and stick to politics

Amid some highly anticipated new music this week, we were subjected to unfortunate new tunes as well, courtesy of the Republican and Democratic national parties.

Newly minted Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump just released a heavily autotuned single called “Anything Is Possible,” a cliché-filled song about being resilient and taking chances.

In her post on X announcing its release, Trump said she worked on the song over the winter, and promised more tunes to come. And in a statement to right-wing media outlet Breitbart, she said: “While my immediate focus over the next 8 months will be my new role at the RNC, I look forward to a time when I can jump back into this space… unfortunately all my fans in the liberal media will have to wait a little longer.”

While odd, her musical ambitions are not totally surprising. Last year, she released a cover of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” that she claimed had been shadow-banned on streaming platforms and radio stations. (Her father-in law, Donald Trump, was issued a cease-and-desist order from Petty’s estate in 2020 after playing the 1989 song at a campaign rally.) She also performed a short rendition of the song on Sky News Australia last year, which was widely mocked.

Of course, Lara Trump’s new song was met with derision and confusion, including from the Democratic National Committee.

The committee quickly dropped its own single in response, “Party’s Fallin’ Down.” DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement that the song is an AI-generated “summer party anthem about how the RNC is falling apart under Lara Trump and the rest of the new ultra-MAGA team.” He added:

We didn’t put as much time and money into making our song since we’re busy with our record-breaking fundraising and supporting Democrats up and down the ballot, but Lara is by all means welcome to keep making music instead of trying to win elections.

But one must ask why put any time and effort into something like this at all. In such a high-stakes election year, surely everyone has better things to do? The two parties have thrown petty digs at each other before, but this might be the most frivolous — and embarrassing — display yet.