Israel and Hamas reach an agreement on a hostage deal

Hamas militants would free about 50 women and children being held hostage during a four-day pause in fighting, under a deal approved early Wednesday by Israel’s government.

Israel’s government said the temporary cease-fire would be extended by an additional day for every 10 additional hostages released.

The announcement heralds the first significant break in fighting since Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack, which killed approximately 1,200 people, according to the Israel Defense Forces. More than 13,000 people have been killed in Israel’s weekslong offensive in Gaza, according to health officials there, and more than 1.6 million people have been displaced.

The deal is set to take effect in 24 hours, to allow for Israeli families of victims to make appeals to the Supreme Court. None of the prisoners to be included in the deal had directly killed an Israeli, NBC News reported.

Earlier Tuesday, a senior Israeli official told NBC News that 150 Palestinian women and children detained by Israel were set to be released as part of the deal.

The agreement was set to cover only Israeli hostages held by Hamas, some of whom are dual nationals, NBC News reported ahead of the deal. Other countries would have to negotiate separately for the release of their citizens, a senior Israeli official said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.