Harvey Weinstein's N.Y. felony sex crimes conviction is overturned

New York's highest court determined that the disgraced Hollywood mogul did not get a fair trial.

By Clarissa-Jan Lim

New York's top court has overturned Harvey Weinstein's 2020 conviction for felony sex crimes on the grounds that he did not get a fair trial.

In a 4-3 decision issued on Thursday, the New York Court of Appeals determined that the judge who presided over the landmark #MeToo trial had erred in allowing prosecutors to call to the stand women whose accusations were not included in the charges against Weinstein.

The court has ordered a new trial for 72-year-old Weinstein. Manhattan District Attorney's Office issued a statement in response, saying, “We will do everything in our power to retry this case, and remain steadfast in our commitment to survivors of sexual assault.” A retrial may necessitate Weinstein's accusers to take the stand to testify against him once again.

Weinstein is currently serving time in a prison in Rome, New York. In 2022, he was convicted of sex crimes in California and was sentenced to 16 years behind bars. The decision by the New York court does not affect that conviction.

A spokesperson for Weinstein told NBC News, “We are thrilled with the court’s decision, we obviously have a long road ahead of us in California.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

