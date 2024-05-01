George Santos is now selling drag videos on Cameo

George Santos, who left a trail of lies after being expelled from Congress, is doubling down on his post-politics career on Cameo.

The disgraced former House Republican announced Monday that "for a limited time," he will be selling videos on Cameo — a website where fans pay celebrities to make short personalized videos for them — as his drag queen persona, Kitara Ravache. He added that 20% of the proceeds will go to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which supports 9/11 victims, and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, a pro-Israel group.

But that was news to them. Both organizations he claimed to be fundraising for said they did not know he was doing so on their behalf, nor had they been in contact with Santos or anyone on his team, NBC News reported.

Given Santos' record, some critics have raised doubts about the charitable aspect of the initiative. Multiple people for whom he raised money to help animal-related causes have said that Santos ended up taking their money or freezing them out after successfully raising those funds. He was accused of taking $3,000 from a man’s GoFundMe for his dying dog in 2016. (Santos called the accusation "insane.")

When Santos announced the news Monday, he was charging $350 for a Kitara Ravache video. By Tuesday, that price had dropped to $275. He also sells personalized videos out of drag for $300 a video.

Santos' new Cameo initiative also ties in with some of the untrue statements he's made in the past. He has claimed he was Jewish, then later said that he actually meant "Jew-ish." He also claimed that his mother was in the World Trade Center on 9/11, though records show that his mother was, in fact, in Brazil during the terror attack. And when a photo of Santos in drag first surfaced, he decried those reports as "categorically false," only to suggest a few days later that he was merely having "fun at a festival."