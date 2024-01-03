‘Uh-oh’: Psychic on Fox News pulls the Grim Reaper card for Trump

In between peddling conspiracy theories and seeming to advocate violence on his show, Fox News host Jesse Watters has had no shortage of odd moments since taking over Tucker Carlson’s prime-time slot in July.

On Tuesday night, he had another awkward moment when he brought out a psychic, Paula Roberts, to do a tarot card reading for Donald Trump, telling her to select a single card. Roberts, a self-described clairvoyant and ghost hunter, then pulled out the Grim Reaper card.

“Uh-oh,” they say, almost in unison. Watters laughs and asks: “What is that?”

“A sense of loss — but it’s very specific,” she says as Watters sighs.

Roberts adds: “It’s as if he may be thinking more about what he’s lost, and not still taking full advantage of what he still has.”

Tarot readers often interpret the card as a signifier of change, rather than actual death. With his slate of criminal and civil cases, the challenges against his ballot eligibility and what is sure to be a contentious election season, the GOP presidential front-runner is certainly in for a year of change.

Watters also asked Roberts to do a one-card reading for President Joe Biden, and she pulled out the Nine of Pentacles card.

“Lots and lots and lots and lots of money. Lots of money,” she says, to which Watters responds: “From China?”