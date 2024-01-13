MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell cries 'canceled' as Fox News stops running his ads

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who owes millions of dollars in legal fees after spreading lies about the 2020 election results, is apparently behind on his advertising bill and won’t be able to shill his pillows on Fox News until he settles up.

Lindell said in a video posted to X on Friday that Fox “canceled” MyPillow commercials without explanation. He then speculated that it’s because “they don’t want my face even on the network leading up to the 2024 election,” or because his online show hired Lou Dobbs, the former Fox Business host who landed the network in hot water after promoting spurious conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 election.

In April of last year, Fox settled with Dominion Voting Systems in its defamation lawsuit over false election claims made by Dobbs and other hosts. The network ended Dobbs’ show in February 2021.

“I believe this is all about stopping me from talking about the election platforms and the elections, and this — just getting rid of my voice,” Lindell said.

Fox, however, characterized it as a matter of business. “As soon as their account is paid, we would be happy to accept their advertising,” Fox spokesperson Irena Briganti told The Associated Press.

The Washington Post also cited an unnamed source who said Lindell has not paid his bills for MyPillow ads since August. And although Lindell told the Post that he paid “$4 million for ads in December alone,” its source said that payment was for commercials that aired in June and July.

Lindell conceded to the AP that he owes Fox millions of dollars but insisted that it’s within his credit line.

Lindell used his own money to assist Trump’s war on the 2020 election results. And like other prominent conservative figures who have aligned themselves with the former president and his lies, Lindell has faced serious financial consequences as the lawsuits against him piled up.

Meanwhile, Lindell will have to find another platform to market his wares. In his video on Friday, he pleaded: “Please help us and support us during this time of cancellation.”