Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is diagnosed with prostate cancer

Austin was hospitalized with complications from a prostatectomy, and his absence wasn't immediately disclosed to President Biden.

By Clarissa-Jan Lim

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and was hospitalized on Jan. 1 after complications from a prostatectomy 10 days earlier, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center officials said Tuesday.

Austin’s absence from the job in the first week of January was not disclosed to senior White House officials, including President Joe Biden, until several days after his hospitalization, causing some criticism amid the rising tensions in the Middle East.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.


Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking/trending news blogger for MSNBC Digital. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.