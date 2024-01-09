Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is diagnosed with prostate cancer

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and was hospitalized on Jan. 1 after complications from a prostatectomy 10 days earlier, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center officials said Tuesday.

Austin’s absence from the job in the first week of January was not disclosed to senior White House officials, including President Joe Biden, until several days after his hospitalization, causing some criticism amid the rising tensions in the Middle East.

