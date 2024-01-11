Chaos broke out at a historic synagogue in New York City this week over a secret underground tunnel, as worshippers clashed with police. The incident became a viral story — and led to a flood of ugly antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Here’s how we got here.

Officials said 12 Hasidic Jewish worshippers were arrested after they broke into the Chabad Lubavitch world headquarters on Monday and staged a protest in support of an underground passageway to the Brooklyn synagogue.

One viral video, posted by Crown Heights Info, appears to show two police officers detaining a man after he emerges from the passageway as dozens of worshippers cheer and begin to push forward.

Officials and local residents told The Associated Press that the tunnel had recently been dug in secret by young men in the community. Supporters said the tunnel was part of an “expansion” plan sought by the late leader of the Chabad movement, Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the AP reported.

“Some time ago, a group of extremist students, broke through a few walls in adjacent properties to the synagogue at 784-788 Eastern Parkway, to provide them unauthorized access,” Motti Seligson, the director of media at Chabad, wrote on X. “Earlier today, a cement truck was brought in to repair those walls. Those efforts were disrupted by the extremists who broke through the wall to the synagogue, vandalizing the sanctuary, in an effort to preserve their unauthorized access.”

So the incident appeared to be a conflict within a religious community. Yet, as Vice News reported, far-right figures seized on it, helping spawn a wave of antisemitic tropes and baseless conspiracy theories across the internet.

Leaders of the Chabad community have condemned the violence. Chabad Lubavitch Headquarters posted a statement from Rabbi Yehuda Krinsky on X, saying the community is “pained by the vandalism of a group of young agitators who damaged the synagogue below Chabad Headquarters.”

“These odious actions will be investigated, and the sanctity of the synagogue will be restored,” the statement said.