Beach Boys singer and songwriter Brian Wilson's family is seeking to place the 81-year-old under a conservatorship in the care of his longtime representatives, they said in a statement.

Wilson, who wrote many of the Beach Boys' most iconic songs, has a "major neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia)" and is "unable to properly provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter," according to a conservatorship filing in the Los Angeles Superior Court, People and Rolling Stone report.

Wilson’s wife, Melinda Wilson, had been caring for him until her death last month, according to the filing. In an emotional statement announcing her death on Jan. 30, Wilson described her as his “savior” and "anchor."

His family said in a statement Thursday that the decision to file for conservatorship was made “after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian’s doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda).”

LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers, described by the family as longtime representatives, “will serve as Brian’s co-conservators,” they said.

"This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house," the family added. "Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses."

The singer has struggled with his mental health in the past, at times publicly. A 2015 biopic about his life, "Love and Mercy," depicted his experience with a psychologist who exerted control over his life and career as he worked to recover from substance abuse and depression in the 1960s and ‘70s.

Wilson was diagnosed with bipolar schizoaffective disorder. He postponed a tour in 2019, telling fans he felt "mentally insecure" and intended to recuperate with the help of his doctors.