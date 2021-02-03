The Oath with Chuck Rosenberg
Listen in on revealing and thoughtful conversations with fascinating men and women who took an oath to support and defend our Constitution and our nation – leaders in law enforcement, the military, the intelligence community, and many more. What inspired these people? What drew them to this work? How did they overcome adversity and failure? And what are the lessons for our country and our democracy as we move forward? These captivating stories exemplify what is best about our nation: integrity, civility, service, humility, and collective responsibility.
Introducing: Season 4
In the Fourth Season of The Oath, Chuck Rosenberg speaks with leaders who served at the highest levels of government – men and women who light the way.
Introducing: Season 3
In the third season of The Oath, Chuck Rosenberg speaks with people from many walks of life who served at the highest levels of public service.
Listen Now
Check it out!Listen Now
Meet Chuck Rosenberg
About the host.Learn More
More Podcasts
Stay up-to-date.Get more