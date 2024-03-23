IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Why GOP House members don't believe MTG will move to oust Speaker Johnson
March 23, 202410:15
  • Now Playing

    Why GOP House members don't believe MTG will move to oust Speaker Johnson

    10:15
  • UP NEXT

    'She’s green': How Judge Cannon’s inexperience is affecting Trump’s classified documents case

    06:40

  • 'I’m very angry': Michael Cohen calls out SDNY and DOJ for lack of transparency in Trump’s hush money case

    12:08

  • Top House Dem on Foreign Affairs Committee calls House GOP’s stall of crucial aid to Ukraine ‘tragic’

    10:40

  • Ex-Giuliani associate reveals what it will take for Trump camp to ‘wake up’ from cult-like behavior

    10:24

  • 'Miserable to be in Congress': The big problems inside the Republican Conference

    11:43

  • ‘Demoralizing’: Analysts unpack how Trump’s pardon plan for insurrections impacts American justice

    06:45

  • ‘He’s won on delay’: How Trump continues to evade his criminal trials

    10:39

  • ‘Catastrophic’: Top Democrat calls House GOP out for attempt to gut Department of Defense funding

    09:09

  • ‘Their voice matters’: Michigan Rep. calls on President Biden to meet with Arab, Muslim leaders

    10:42

  • 'Wrong choice': Garland's move to pick Hur as special counsel was a mistake says legal expert

    09:22

  • Georgia ruling: Symone calls out Trump and his 'little friends' for trying to steal an election

    12:14

  • Inside the RNC’s MAGA makeover: MSNBC hosts reveal why shakeup might be a warning of things to come

    04:15

  • Vice President Harris pioneers historic visit to Planned Parenthood facility

    06:09

  • ‘Spectacle’: Ron Klain says Biden will debate Trump if Trump can follow basic rules

    10:19

  • Legal experts say E. Jean Carroll could sue Trump a third time

    10:52

  • Alicia Menendez warns 'there's real danger’ of GOP's false border linkage to President Biden

    03:00

  • Democratic Senate candidate calls out Ted Cruz for leading an ‘internal civil war’ in Texas

    08:08

  • Jonathan Capehart gives inside look into his exclusive interview with President Joe Biden

    10:47

  • Meet the Democratic Rep who sat next to Majorie Taylor Greene during the State of the Union

    07:03

The Weekend

Why GOP House members don't believe MTG will move to oust Speaker Johnson

10:15

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed a motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson, but stopped short of calling for a vote on it. Washington Post Congressional Reporter Marianna Sotomayor joins The Weekend to discuss that and the busy end to the week on Capitol Hill.March 23, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Why GOP House members don't believe MTG will move to oust Speaker Johnson

    10:15
  • UP NEXT

    'She’s green': How Judge Cannon’s inexperience is affecting Trump’s classified documents case

    06:40

  • 'I’m very angry': Michael Cohen calls out SDNY and DOJ for lack of transparency in Trump’s hush money case

    12:08

  • Top House Dem on Foreign Affairs Committee calls House GOP’s stall of crucial aid to Ukraine ‘tragic’

    10:40

  • Ex-Giuliani associate reveals what it will take for Trump camp to ‘wake up’ from cult-like behavior

    10:24

  • 'Miserable to be in Congress': The big problems inside the Republican Conference

    11:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All