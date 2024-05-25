IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Why Donald Trump’s Bronx rally was performative
May 25, 202406:51

    Why Donald Trump’s Bronx rally was performative

    06:51
The Weekend

Why Donald Trump’s Bronx rally was performative

06:51

Former DNC Chief of Staff Leah Daughtry and Senior Advisor to The Lincoln Project Tara Setmayer join The Weekend. They discuss Donald Trump’s performative rally in the Bronx and President Biden’s new outreach to Black voters.May 25, 2024

    Why Donald Trump’s Bronx rally was performative

    06:51
