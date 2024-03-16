IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Vice President Harris pioneers historic visit to Planned Parenthood facility
March 16, 202406:09
    Vice President Harris pioneers historic visit to Planned Parenthood facility

The Weekend

Vice President Harris pioneers historic visit to Planned Parenthood facility

06:09

Vice President Harris made history as becoming the first sitting president or vice president to visit a facility that performs abortions. Rep. Susan Wild and Mini Timmaraju join The Weekend to discuss the impact the historic moment had on the fight for reproductive rights.March 16, 2024

    Vice President Harris pioneers historic visit to Planned Parenthood facility

