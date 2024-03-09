IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UAW President touts President Biden’ union engagement as motive to have his back
March 9, 202409:08

    UAW President touts President Biden' union engagement as motive to have his back

    09:08
The Weekend

UAW President touts President Biden’ union engagement as motive to have his back

09:08

President Biden emphasized his support for the United Auto Workers Union during the State of the Union. Shawn Fain, UAW President joins The Weekend to discuss President Biden taking his union support on the road.March 9, 2024

    UAW President touts President Biden' union engagement as motive to have his back

    09:08
