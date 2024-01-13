IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Weekend

Trump trial twist: George Conway reveals he’s ‘admitted into evidence’ in Carroll case

06:12

Donald Trump will be back in the court next week, facing a new defamation case brought by E. Jean Carroll. Conservative Attorney George Conway reveals to The Weekend co-hosts that he has been admitted into evidence in the case.Jan. 13, 2024

