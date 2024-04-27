IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Supreme Court is hoping it gets it ‘right’: Insiders speak to tension of Trump immunity case 
April 27, 202410:05

While the Supreme Court Justices seemed skeptical that Donald Trump has total immunity, several conservative justices indicated an openness to kicking the case back down to the lower courts. Marcus Childress and Ankush Khardori join The Weekend to unpack it all.April 27, 2024

