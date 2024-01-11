The chilling effect of Trump's 'dictator for a day' remarks

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
While Nikki Haley and Ron Desantis were in a battle for second at Drake University, former President Trump was less than two miles away taking questions on everything from abortion to involvement in wars overseas. Co-hosts of MSNBC’s The Weekend break down the highs, the lows, and the jaw-dropping moments from his town hall.Jan. 11, 2024

