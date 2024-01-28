IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Weekend

RNC Chair’s risky gamble: How playing favorites with Trump could spell trouble for the GOP

04:41

The Republican National Committee Chair is putting her thumb on the scale for Donald Trump. The Weekend co-hosts unpack why that could lead to some big problems down the road for Ronna McDaniel and the party.Jan. 28, 2024

