Rep. Thompson reacts to Matt Gaetz echoing Proud Boys’ language in support of Trump at trial
May 19, 202411:46
The Weekend

Rep. Thompson reacts to Matt Gaetz echoing Proud Boys’ language in support of Trump at trial

11:46

Rep. Bennie Thompson joins The Weekend to discuss President Biden’s commencement address at Morehouse College. He also weighs in on GOP Congress members flocking to Trump’s trial.May 19, 2024

