IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Steve Cohen: Justice Alito is “acting more like a street lawyer”
May 25, 202409:34
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Steve Cohen: Justice Alito is “acting more like a street lawyer”

    09:34
  • UP NEXT

    Paying ‘for silence’: Cohen’s former legal advisor says the evidence is clear against Trump

    12:10

  • Why Donald Trump’s Bronx rally was performative

    06:51

  • How GOP lies are impacting voters across the country

    11:09

  • Watch The Weekend Highlights: May 19

    36:04

  • Rep. Jayapal: Justice Roberts ‘is not able to control his court or he doesn’t want to’

    07:33

  • Rudy Giuliani served with indictment papers just after mocking Arizona case

    06:17

  • What this voting rights activist want you to know about voting naysayers like Cardi B

    05:52

  • Senator Warnock reveals what the ‘poll-a-coaster' won’t tell you about Georgia voters

    08:06

  • Why Trump’s defense team tried to paint Michael Cohen as ‘revenge’ focused

    11:05

  • Julián Castro calls out GOP lawmakers’ misplaced priorities after they flocked to Trump’s trial

    13:07

  • Watch The Weekend Highlights: May 12

    38:20

  • Justice Thomas’ contributions to the negative public perception of the high court

    05:49

  • Legal analyst says Judge Cannon is a ‘MAGA activist’ for encouraging delay tactics

    09:42

  • Why the likelihood Trump takes the stand in his hush money trial is slim

    10:50

  • President Biden: Cease-fire in Israel-Hamas war could happen immediately if hostages are released

    12:04

  • Jen Psaki details battle between motherhood and career in new book ‘Say More’

    08:07

  • Michael Cohen speaking publicly about Trump’s trial is a ‘terrible idea’ former prosecutor says

    07:12

  • Watch The Weekend Highlights: May 5

    42:45

  • MSNBC’s Ali Velshi on his new book 'Small Acts of Courage'

    06:55

The Weekend

Rep. Steve Cohen: Justice Alito is “acting more like a street lawyer”

09:34

Rep. Steve Cohen (D) Tennessee joins The Weekend after introducing a censure and recusal motion for Justice Alito. The move comes after a second flag, used by Jan 6 rioters, was seen outside his vacation home. May 25, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Rep. Steve Cohen: Justice Alito is “acting more like a street lawyer”

    09:34
  • UP NEXT

    Paying ‘for silence’: Cohen’s former legal advisor says the evidence is clear against Trump

    12:10

  • Why Donald Trump’s Bronx rally was performative

    06:51

  • How GOP lies are impacting voters across the country

    11:09

  • Watch The Weekend Highlights: May 19

    36:04

  • Rep. Jayapal: Justice Roberts ‘is not able to control his court or he doesn’t want to’

    07:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All