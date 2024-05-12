IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Michael Steele reveals the truth behind Lara Trump election lies
May 12, 202402:13
The Weekend

Michael Steele reveals the truth behind Lara Trump election lies

02:13

RNC Co-chair Lara Trump says Donald Trump accepts the 2020 election results. Michael Steele tells her to “stop lying” and calls on the current RNC Chairman to speak up.May 12, 2024

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

