Justice Thomas’ contributions to the negative public perception of the high court
May 12, 202405:49
The Weekend

Justice Thomas’ contributions to the negative public perception of the high court

05:49

MSNBC Justice and Legal Affairs Analyst Anthony Coley and Fmr. Sr. Member of Mueller Probe Andrew Weissmann join The Weekend. They discuss Donald Trump’s ongoing legal battles and Justice Clarence Thomas’ recent remarks about his critics.May 12, 2024

