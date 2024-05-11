IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jen Psaki details battle between motherhood and career in new book ‘Say More’
May 11, 202408:07
    Jen Psaki details battle between motherhood and career in new book ‘Say More’

The Weekend

Jen Psaki details battle between motherhood and career in new book ‘Say More’

MSNBC Host and Former. Biden White House Press Secretary joins The Weekend to discuss her new book “Say More: Lessons from Work, the White House, and the World.”May 11, 2024

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

