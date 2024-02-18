IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How Trump’s NY Fraud case weakens his ‘business empire' narrative
Feb. 18, 202411:40
The Weekend

How Trump's NY Fraud case weakens his 'business empire' narrative

11:40

Former President Trump and his NY business have been found guilty of fraud. He and his business partners now face millions of dollars in fines. The New York Times investigative reporter Susanne Craig joins The Weekend to discuss how his legal bills are weakening his business empire.Feb. 18, 2024

