IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Fmr. Defense Dept. Chief of Staff: I think Russia prefers Iran ‘stir the pot’ in the Middle East to divert attention
April 14, 202412:01

  • Democratic Congressman: House GOP focused on 'woke culture war' instead of bipartisan national security bill

    08:44
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Defense Dept. Chief of Staff: I think Russia prefers Iran ‘stir the pot’ in the Middle East to divert attention

    12:01
  • UP NEXT

    Biden warns against Israeli retaliation in wake of Iran aerial attack

    02:33

  • ‘It’s not going to happen’: Michael Cohen doesn’t believe Trump will testify in hush-money case

    07:12

  • Michael Cohen: There will be ‘a few surprises’ in Trump’s hush-money trial on Monday

    12:46

  • 'Stop telling Latina women what to do’: Rep. Barragán says Justice Sotomayor doesn’t need to retire

    07:45

  • Arizona State Sen calls GOP lawmakers irresponsible following near-total abortion ban ruling

    09:26

  • ‘Distrust will lead to violence’: Trump’s latest attempt to spook his supporters

    10:13

  • Rep. Dan Kildee: Speaker Johnson should call Hakeem Jeffries to avoid being ousted

    06:08

  • ‘Sleepwalking’ into a dictatorship: Why Trump poses a serious threat to democracy

    13:20

  • ‘It’s irresponsible’: Secretary of Labor on economic misinformation

    06:07

  • New MSNBC Documentary explores the evolution of cancel culture

    08:37

  • 'America’s future is on the line’: Congresswoman Jane Harman urges action on Ukraine funding bill

    08:11

  • Biden-Harris campaign raised historic $187 million in first quarter of fundraising

    08:54

  • Reproductive right activists believe Biden-Harris can win Florida with abortion on the ballot

    11:07

  • Fmr. Capitol Police Officer: there is 'nothing preventing Jan 6th from happening again'

    10:15

The Weekend

Fmr. Defense Dept. Chief of Staff: I think Russia prefers Iran ‘stir the pot’ in the Middle East to divert attention

12:01

Fmr. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia/Ukraine/Eurasia, Evelyn Farkas and Former Department of Defense chief of staff Jeremy Bash join The Weekend to discuss the latest situation in Israel after Iran’s attack. April 14, 2024

  • Democratic Congressman: House GOP focused on 'woke culture war' instead of bipartisan national security bill

    08:44
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Defense Dept. Chief of Staff: I think Russia prefers Iran ‘stir the pot’ in the Middle East to divert attention

    12:01
  • UP NEXT

    Biden warns against Israeli retaliation in wake of Iran aerial attack

    02:33

  • ‘It’s not going to happen’: Michael Cohen doesn’t believe Trump will testify in hush-money case

    07:12

  • Michael Cohen: There will be ‘a few surprises’ in Trump’s hush-money trial on Monday

    12:46

  • 'Stop telling Latina women what to do’: Rep. Barragán says Justice Sotomayor doesn’t need to retire

    07:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All