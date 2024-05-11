IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ex-Trump official warns GOP will lose elections for choosing Trump as leader
May 11, 202408:47
The Weekend

Ex-Trump official warns GOP will lose elections for choosing Trump as leader

08:47

Donald Trump is struggling to unite the Republican party. Nikki Haley is refusing to endorse him and more high-profile Republicans say they're voting for someone else. Olivia Troye joins The Weekend to discuss.May 11, 2024

