Election deniers try to 'overwhelm the system': Rep. Eric Swalwell on dangers for the 2024 election
March 30, 202407:52

The Weekend

Election deniers try to 'overwhelm the system': Rep. Eric Swalwell on dangers for the 2024 election

07:52

The threat to election officials remains a big concern for leaders across the U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell joins The Weekend to discuss what steps are being taken to protect election workers as the 2024 elections get closer.  March 30, 2024

