The Weekend

Democratic Congressman slams Trump for telling Republicans to “do nothing” on border crisis

10:07

President Biden is calling on Donald Trump to help get border legislation through Congress. Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks joins The Weekend to weigh in on the invitation that comes just weeks after Republicans ditched a bipartisan border bill at Trump's demand.March 2, 2024

