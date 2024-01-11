IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Coded language and the campaign trail: Analyzing DeSantis' stance on crime

09:07

As Ron DeSantis was pressed on crime during the Iowa GOP debate, there wasn’t mention of the crimes committed during the January 6th insurrection. Charles Coleman joins co-hosts of MSNBC’s The Weekend to discuss the exchange and what DeSantis’ coded language reveals about the issue of crime in America. They also unpack whether Donald Trump's legal problems will make a difference on the campaign trail.Jan. 11, 2024

