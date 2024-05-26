Biden-Harris Co-Chair: Biden is ‘excited’ for first presidential debate

- Now Playing
Biden-Harris Co-Chair: Biden is ‘excited’ for first presidential debate09:30
- UP NEXT
What to expect during closing arguments of Trump’s first criminal trial10:32
'A lawless psychopath:’ Former Republican Congressman on Trump’s violent rhetoric11:23
Rep. Steve Cohen: Justice Alito is 'acting more like a street lawyer'09:34
Paying ‘for silence’: Cohen’s former legal advisor says the evidence is clear against Trump12:10
Why Donald Trump’s Bronx rally was performative06:51
How GOP lies are impacting voters across the country11:09
Watch The Weekend Highlights: May 1936:04
Rep. Jayapal: Justice Roberts ‘is not able to control his court or he doesn’t want to’07:33
Rudy Giuliani served with indictment papers just after mocking Arizona case06:17
What this voting rights activist want you to know about voting naysayers like Cardi B05:52
Senator Warnock reveals what the ‘poll-a-coaster' won’t tell you about Georgia voters08:06
Why Trump’s defense team tried to paint Michael Cohen as ‘revenge’ focused11:05
Julián Castro calls out GOP lawmakers’ misplaced priorities after they flocked to Trump’s trial13:07
Watch The Weekend Highlights: May 1238:20
Justice Thomas’ contributions to the negative public perception of the high court05:49
Legal analyst says Judge Cannon is a ‘MAGA activist’ for encouraging delay tactics09:42
Why the likelihood Trump takes the stand in his hush money trial is slim10:50
President Biden: Cease-fire in Israel-Hamas war could happen immediately if hostages are released12:04
Jen Psaki details battle between motherhood and career in new book ‘Say More’08:07
- Now Playing
Biden-Harris Co-Chair: Biden is ‘excited’ for first presidential debate09:30
- UP NEXT
What to expect during closing arguments of Trump’s first criminal trial10:32
'A lawless psychopath:’ Former Republican Congressman on Trump’s violent rhetoric11:23
Rep. Steve Cohen: Justice Alito is 'acting more like a street lawyer'09:34
Paying ‘for silence’: Cohen’s former legal advisor says the evidence is clear against Trump12:10
Why Donald Trump’s Bronx rally was performative06:51
Play All