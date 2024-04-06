IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden-Harris campaign raised historic $187 million in first quarter of fundraising
April 6, 202408:54
  • Now Playing

    Biden-Harris campaign raised historic $187 million in first quarter of fundraising

    08:54
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Jamie  Raskin says Biden should ‘RSVP no’ to GOP House invitation

    10:56

  • Why Trump’s legal team is a ‘club’ you don’t want to get into

    05:54

  • ‘We don’t need your favors’: Maryland Gov. calls on GOP to step up after bridge collapse

    08:49

  • ‘RNC is in shambles’: How the Biden-Harris campaign can take advantage of the chaos

    11:46

  • Election deniers try to 'overwhelm the system': Rep. Eric Swalwell on dangers for the 2024 election

    07:52

  • Former RNC Chair calls current GOP ‘frustrating to watch’ for feeding into what Trump wants

    06:02

  • ‘King Chaos’ vs. Joe Biden: Biden-Harris co-chair says Biden is focused on governing, not Trump’s legal battles

    07:48

  • Why Donald Trump would never file for bankruptcy

    12:07

  • ‘Voters won’t forgive a hypocrite’: The Biden Campaign calls out Donald Trump for being broke

    09:20

  • Why GOP House members don't believe MTG will move to oust Speaker Johnson

    10:15

  • 'She’s green': How Judge Cannon’s inexperience is affecting Trump’s classified documents case

    06:40

  • 'I’m very angry': Michael Cohen calls out SDNY and DOJ for lack of transparency in Trump’s hush money case

    12:08

  • Top House Dem on Foreign Affairs Committee: House GOP’s stall of crucial aid to Ukraine ‘tragic’

    10:40

  • Ex-Giuliani associate reveals what it will take for Trump camp to ‘wake up’ from cult-like behavior

    10:24

  • 'Miserable to be in Congress': The big problems inside the Republican Conference

    11:43

  • ‘Demoralizing’: Analysts unpack how Trump’s pardon plan for insurrections impacts American justice

    06:45

  • ‘He’s won on delay’: How Trump continues to evade his criminal trials

    10:39

  • ‘Catastrophic’: Top Democrat calls House GOP out for attempt to gut Department of Defense funding

    09:09

The Weekend

Biden-Harris campaign raised historic $187 million in first quarter of fundraising

08:54

Rufus Gifford, Finance Chair of the Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign joins The Weekend to discuss their historic fundraising haul. April 6, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Biden-Harris campaign raised historic $187 million in first quarter of fundraising

    08:54
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Jamie  Raskin says Biden should ‘RSVP no’ to GOP House invitation

    10:56

  • Why Trump’s legal team is a ‘club’ you don’t want to get into

    05:54

  • ‘We don’t need your favors’: Maryland Gov. calls on GOP to step up after bridge collapse

    08:49

  • ‘RNC is in shambles’: How the Biden-Harris campaign can take advantage of the chaos

    11:46

  • Election deniers try to 'overwhelm the system': Rep. Eric Swalwell on dangers for the 2024 election

    07:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All