IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A pivotal week ahead: Presidential Historian previews Super Tuesday showdown, State of the Union address
14:10

  • “Game on”: Michael Steele drags Donald Trump for being the “biggest RINO in the room”

    03:38

  • Budget ping-pong: Democratic Congressman call out House GOP for “ruling instead of governing”

    08:39
  • Now Playing

    A pivotal week ahead: Presidential Historian previews Super Tuesday showdown, State of the Union address

    14:10
  • UP NEXT

    'Stop lying': Michael Steele reacts to Kari Lake clarifying her stance on abortion

    01:42

  • Examining Trump's legal battles: Can they be resolved by November?

    07:38

  • Democratic Congressman slams Trump for telling Republicans to “do nothing” on border crisis

    10:07

  • Donald Trump’s 'iron grip': North Carolina Governor’s call to Americans to break it

    07:33

  • Experts unpack the implications of the Alabama Supreme Court ruling on IVF

    08:44

  • North Carolina Governor slams Republican leaders for 'take over' attempts, voter suppression

    07:19

  • 'Wrong answer': Michael Steele’s reality check for Lara Trump

    10:59

  • ‘Take Trump seriously’: Hillary Clinton’s warning on Trump’s potential plan to exit NATO

    09:25

  • 'Legacy' author Dr. Uché Blackstock reveals deep inequities, racism in healthcare

    06:26

  • Battle for immunity: Expert analysis on Trump's last stand in federal election interference trial

    07:23

  • Former RNC Chair calls out Republicans for flocking to the 'worship temple of Donald Trump'

    09:52

  • ‘States need clarity’: MI Secretary of State on why Supreme Court must step in on Trump eligibility

    09:12

  • Congressman warns Trump's alignment with Putin puts Ukraine aid in jeopardy

    08:28

  • How the Supreme Court can avoid falling into Trump’s trap in ballot eligibility appeal

    09:47

  • Ex-CIA Director calls U.S. strikes against Iran’s revolutionary guard a 'clear signal'

    09:16

  • How retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria shed light on Iran's regional influence

    03:05

  • “Troubling”: Congressional Hispanic Caucus chair left in the dark for border security conversations

    10:31

The Weekend

A pivotal week ahead: Presidential Historian previews Super Tuesday showdown, State of the Union address

14:10

 Super Tuesday could be a decisive moment for the Republican party and Donald Trump is heading into the week with a dominant hold on the party’s presidential primary. In the same week, President Biden will deliver his State of the Union address. Michael Beschloss joins The Weekend to provide historic context on the pivotal week ahead.March 3, 2024

  • “Game on”: Michael Steele drags Donald Trump for being the “biggest RINO in the room”

    03:38

  • Budget ping-pong: Democratic Congressman call out House GOP for “ruling instead of governing”

    08:39
  • Now Playing

    A pivotal week ahead: Presidential Historian previews Super Tuesday showdown, State of the Union address

    14:10
  • UP NEXT

    'Stop lying': Michael Steele reacts to Kari Lake clarifying her stance on abortion

    01:42

  • Examining Trump's legal battles: Can they be resolved by November?

    07:38

  • Democratic Congressman slams Trump for telling Republicans to “do nothing” on border crisis

    10:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All