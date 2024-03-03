A pivotal week ahead: Presidential Historian previews Super Tuesday showdown, State of the Union address

“Game on”: Michael Steele drags Donald Trump for being the “biggest RINO in the room”03:38
Budget ping-pong: Democratic Congressman call out House GOP for “ruling instead of governing”08:39
- Now Playing
A pivotal week ahead: Presidential Historian previews Super Tuesday showdown, State of the Union address14:10
- UP NEXT
'Stop lying': Michael Steele reacts to Kari Lake clarifying her stance on abortion01:42
Examining Trump's legal battles: Can they be resolved by November?07:38
Democratic Congressman slams Trump for telling Republicans to “do nothing” on border crisis10:07
Donald Trump’s 'iron grip': North Carolina Governor’s call to Americans to break it07:33
Experts unpack the implications of the Alabama Supreme Court ruling on IVF08:44
North Carolina Governor slams Republican leaders for 'take over' attempts, voter suppression07:19
'Wrong answer': Michael Steele’s reality check for Lara Trump10:59
‘Take Trump seriously’: Hillary Clinton’s warning on Trump’s potential plan to exit NATO09:25
'Legacy' author Dr. Uché Blackstock reveals deep inequities, racism in healthcare06:26
Battle for immunity: Expert analysis on Trump's last stand in federal election interference trial07:23
Former RNC Chair calls out Republicans for flocking to the 'worship temple of Donald Trump'09:52
‘States need clarity’: MI Secretary of State on why Supreme Court must step in on Trump eligibility09:12
Congressman warns Trump's alignment with Putin puts Ukraine aid in jeopardy08:28
How the Supreme Court can avoid falling into Trump’s trap in ballot eligibility appeal09:47
Ex-CIA Director calls U.S. strikes against Iran’s revolutionary guard a 'clear signal'09:16
How retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria shed light on Iran's regional influence03:05
“Troubling”: Congressional Hispanic Caucus chair left in the dark for border security conversations10:31
“Game on”: Michael Steele drags Donald Trump for being the “biggest RINO in the room”03:38
Budget ping-pong: Democratic Congressman call out House GOP for “ruling instead of governing”08:39
- Now Playing
A pivotal week ahead: Presidential Historian previews Super Tuesday showdown, State of the Union address14:10
- UP NEXT
'Stop lying': Michael Steele reacts to Kari Lake clarifying her stance on abortion01:42
Examining Trump's legal battles: Can they be resolved by November?07:38
Democratic Congressman slams Trump for telling Republicans to “do nothing” on border crisis10:07
Play All