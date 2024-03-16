IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Wrong choice': Garland's move to pick Hur as special counsel was a mistake says legal expert
March 16, 202409:22

Former special counsel Robert Hur declined to rule out a future Trump appointment at his hearing this week on Capitol Hill. MSNBC analyst Anthony Coley and MSNBC host Katie Phang join The Weekend to discuss Trump’s upcoming legal battles and why Attorney General Merrick Garland made a mistake by selecting Hur to oversee Biden’s classified documents case. March 16, 2024

