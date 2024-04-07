IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Sleepwalking’ into a dictatorship: Why Trump poses a serious threat to democracy
April 7, 202413:20

The Weekend

‘Sleepwalking’ into a dictatorship: Why Trump poses a serious threat to democracy

13:20

The principal author of the Jan 6th committee’s final report, Thomas Joscelyn, and NBC News Presidential historian Michael Beschloss join the Weekend to discuss Trump’s embrace of rioters and how it compares to prior leaders. April 7, 2024

