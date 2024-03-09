IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Seller of hopelessness': How Trump is using legal delay tactics for to deter democracy
March 9, 202411:31

  • Meet the Democratic Rep who sat next to Majorie Taylor Greene during the State of the Union

    07:03

  • UAW President touts President Biden’ union engagement as motive to have his back

    09:08

  • 'Check yourself': Michael Steele slams outgoing RNC Chair for making a mess of Republican Party

    03:34
    'Seller of hopelessness': How Trump is using legal delay tactics for to deter democracy

    11:31
    The battle for presidential sanity: How President Biden compares to Trump’s “big lunatic energy”

    11:25

  • 'Unsurprising': Ex-CIA Director breaks down Trump's meeting with Hungary's authoritarian leader

    07:54

  • 'She was overcoached.': Analysts react to Senator Katie Britt in the GOP Response to Pres. Biden

    12:11

  • Analysts ask whether President Biden’s back-and-forth with GOP lawmakers made his address partisan

    13:42

  • 'He met the moment': Top Dem reacts to President Biden’s aim at House GOP on stalling Ukraine aid

    12:27

  • Haley opens window to ditching Trump, says not bound by RNC pledge

    02:54

  • Why a key Biden surrogate says Democrats still want Donald Trump on the ballot

    08:36

  • Biden campaign surrogate names Super Tuesday as 'starter pistol' to Presidential race

    12:16

  • 'Game on': Michael Steele drags Donald Trump for being the 'biggest RINO in the room'

    03:38

  • Budget ping-pong: Democratic Congressman call out House GOP for 'ruling instead of governing'

    08:39

  • Presidential Historian previews Super Tuesday showdown, State of the Union address

    14:10

  • 'Stop lying': Michael Steele reacts to Kari Lake clarifying her stance on abortion

    01:42

  • Examining Trump's legal battles: Can they be resolved by November?

    07:38

  • Democratic Congressman slams Trump for telling Republicans to “do nothing” on border crisis

    10:07

  • Donald Trump’s 'iron grip': North Carolina Governor’s call to Americans to break it

    07:33

  • Experts unpack the implications of the Alabama Supreme Court ruling on IVF

    08:44

The Weekend

'Seller of hopelessness': How Trump is using legal delay tactics for to deter democracy

11:31

 This week, the Supreme Court ruled that Donald Trump can stay on 2024 ballots. Election Lawyer Marc Elias joins The Weekend to discuss the decision.March 9, 2024

