    Symone questions Biden campaign manager as Trump, voters cast doubt on strategy

    09:45

  • ‘We are becoming numb’: The disturbing reality of three migrants drowning at Texas border

    02:22

  • ‘Blood on our hands’: Rep. Raskin’s wakeup call if an insurrectionist is sent back to office

    08:11

  • 'Turning down the temperature': Gov. Wes Moore's blueprint to combatting Trump era rhetoric

    08:58

  • 'Your community is next': Warning on the surge of political violence in America

    06:28

  • Revealing how Trump's legal limbo will impact his campaign

    05:59

  • Coded language and the campaign trail: Analyzing DeSantis' stance on crime

    09:07

  • The chilling effect of Trump's 'dictator for a day' remarks

    07:40

  • Unusual showdown: Haley and DeSantis clash amidst Trump's rival townhall

    12:51

The Weekend

‘Nuclear holocaust’: MSNBC co-hosts dissect Trump’s deposition video

04:41

Newly released video from Donald Trump's April 2023 deposition in the New York civil fraud trial against him and his company shows that Trump not only bragged about his finances and his brand, but also claimed his presidency saved the planet from a "nuclear holocaust." MSNBC’s The Weekend co-hosts weigh in.Jan. 20, 2024

