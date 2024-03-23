IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Why GOP House members don't believe MTG will move to oust Speaker Johnson
March 23, 202412:08

Why GOP House members don't believe MTG will move to oust Speaker Johnson

12:08

Former President Donald Trump’s hush money case is scheduled to start in April, but it may now be pushed back after new documents were introduced. Donald Trump’s former Attorney Michael Cohen joins The Weekend and says he put in a request for documents years ago. March 23, 2024

