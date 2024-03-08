IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'He met the moment': Top Dem reacts to President Biden’s aim at House GOP on stalling Ukraine aid
March 8, 202412:27

  • 'She was overcoached.': Analysts react to Senator Katie Britt in the GOP Response to Pres. Biden

    12:11

  • Analysts ask whether President Biden’s back-and-forth with GOP lawmakers made his address partisan

    13:42
  • Now Playing

    'He met the moment': Top Dem reacts to President Biden’s aim at House GOP on stalling Ukraine aid

    12:27
  • UP NEXT

    Haley opens window to ditching Trump, says not bound by RNC pledge

    02:54

  • Why a key Biden surrogate says Democrats still want Donald Trump on the ballot

    08:36

  • Biden campaign surrogate names Super Tuesday as 'starter pistol' to Presidential race

    12:16

  • 'Game on': Michael Steele drags Donald Trump for being the 'biggest RINO in the room'

    03:38

  • Budget ping-pong: Democratic Congressman call out House GOP for 'ruling instead of governing'

    08:39

  • Presidential Historian previews Super Tuesday showdown, State of the Union address

    14:10

  • 'Stop lying': Michael Steele reacts to Kari Lake clarifying her stance on abortion

    01:42

  • Examining Trump's legal battles: Can they be resolved by November?

    07:38

  • Democratic Congressman slams Trump for telling Republicans to “do nothing” on border crisis

    10:07

  • Donald Trump’s 'iron grip': North Carolina Governor’s call to Americans to break it

    07:33

  • Experts unpack the implications of the Alabama Supreme Court ruling on IVF

    08:44

  • North Carolina Governor slams Republican leaders for 'take over' attempts, voter suppression

    07:19

  • 'Wrong answer': Michael Steele’s reality check for Lara Trump

    10:59

  • ‘Take Trump seriously’: Hillary Clinton’s warning on Trump’s potential plan to exit NATO

    09:25

  • 'Legacy' author Dr. Uché Blackstock reveals deep inequities, racism in healthcare

    06:26

  • Battle for immunity: Expert analysis on Trump's last stand in federal election interference trial

    07:23

  • Former RNC Chair calls out Republicans for flocking to the 'worship temple of Donald Trump'

    09:52

The Weekend

'He met the moment': Top Dem reacts to President Biden’s aim at House GOP on stalling Ukraine aid

12:27

President Biden took aim Republicans in Congress who have stalled crucial aid to Ukraine during his State of the Union speech. Rep. Steven Horsford says the President "met the moment,” highlighting the clear contrast for Americans come NovemberMarch 8, 2024

  • 'She was overcoached.': Analysts react to Senator Katie Britt in the GOP Response to Pres. Biden

    12:11

  • Analysts ask whether President Biden’s back-and-forth with GOP lawmakers made his address partisan

    13:42
  • Now Playing

    'He met the moment': Top Dem reacts to President Biden’s aim at House GOP on stalling Ukraine aid

    12:27
  • UP NEXT

    Haley opens window to ditching Trump, says not bound by RNC pledge

    02:54

  • Why a key Biden surrogate says Democrats still want Donald Trump on the ballot

    08:36

  • Biden campaign surrogate names Super Tuesday as 'starter pistol' to Presidential race

    12:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All